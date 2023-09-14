Home States Kerala

Man sets family, including minor boy, on fire over family dispute in Kerala's Thrissur

Johnson, who committed the heinous act, was admitted to a hospital as he suffered burn injuries. According to the police, he also consumed poison in an attempt to commit suicide.

Published: 14th September 2023 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2023 07:57 PM   |  A+A-

fire

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: In a shocking incident, an elderly man attempted suicide after setting his son and family on fire at Chirakkakode near Mannuthy on Wednesday night. Joji, 40, his wife Liji, 34, and their son Tendulkar, 12, who suffered over 75 per cent burn injuries, were admitted to a private hospital in Kochi.

Johnson, who committed the heinous act, was admitted to a hospital as he suffered burn injuries. According to the police, he also consumed poison in an attempt to commit suicide. The incident took place at midnight on Wednesday following a domestic dispute over the partition of the family property.

Residents of the locality woke up at midnight hearing the screams of the family and alerted the police. They saw the fire raging in the house. Later the residents volunteered to douse the fire. Though Johnson's wife was sleeping in another room, he didn't harm her. It was Johnson’s wife who opened the door and helped the local people to rescue the injured persons.

The issue started in the family after Johnson refused to provide land for Joji, who had given Rs 10 lakh to his elder brother to build a house. Johnson, who worked as a mason, didn't want to give the land to his younger son. There were frequent skirmishes in the family over the land dispute.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fire suicide Kerala family Thrissur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp