MGU opens its doors to deep-tech companies

Published: 14th September 2023 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2023 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Mahatma Gandhi University

Mahatma Gandhi University (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Mahatma Gandhi University Innovation Foundation (MGUIF) has taken a significant stride towards promoting deep-tech industries by incubating Panlys Nanotech India Pvt Ltd, a startup specialising in cutting-edge nanotechnology focused on preventing hospital infections.

On the university campus, further research by Panlys Nanotech will be conducted with the support of distinguished scientist and former vice-chancellor of MG University Sabu Thomas along with Radhakrishnan R, head of Laboratory Medicine and Molecular Diagnostics at Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology.

The inauguration of the startup was carried out by Vice Chancellor in-charge C T Arvindakumar in the presence of Sabu Thomas, MGUIF directors P I John, and Robinet Jacob, chief operating officer Bency Thomas, Panlys Nanotech India founder Cyriac Joseph, and its chief operating officer Suraj Sanjeev.

Recent studies have shown that individuals visiting hospitals are susceptible to contracting secondary infections, particularly those with weakened immune systems. 

Panlys Nanotech has developed technology capable of filtering bio-matter such as viruses and bacteria, thereby preventing their transmission through air and other mediums.

