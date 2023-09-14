Route map of two Nipah victims released, 789 on contact list

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The route map of those who died due to Nipah in the district has been released. The 47-year-old who died of Nipah started showing symptoms on August 22. After that, he attended a family function in Tiruvallur on August 23 between 7:30 PM and 10 PM. He returned home on August 24. Then on August 25, between 10.30 AM and 12.30 PM, he visited Mullumkunnu GrAMeena Bank. The route map also shows that he visited the Juma Masjid in Kallad between 12:30 PM and 1:30 PM on the same day.

On August 26, from 11 AM to 1.30 AM., he was at the Kuttyadi Shed Medical Centre. Later, he was admitted to Thottilpalam Rahma Hospital from 9.30 PM on August 28 to August 29 at midnight and to the emergency department of Iqra Hospital, Kozhikode from 2.30 AM to 4.15 AM on August 29. He was admitted to the MICU at 4:15 AM.

A second man, aged 40, developed symptoms on September 5. From that day until the afternoon of September 7, he was under observation at his relative’s house. That afternoon, Rubiyan reached the supermarket.

On September 8, between 10.15 AM and 10.45 AM, he sought treatment at Ayangeri Family Health Centre. He visited Tattankode Masjid between 12 noon and 1 PM. He also visited Kozhikode Iqra Hospital in the afternoon of the same day.

On September 9 between 10 AM and 12 AM and on September 10 between 10.30 AM and 11 AM, he visited Villayappalli Family Health Centre. He visited Vadakara district hospital between 12 noon and 3 PM that day.

At 8 AM on September 11, he visited Dr Jyoti Kumar’s clinic, Later he reached Vadakara Co-operative Hospital between nine in the morning and five in the evening. At seven that night, he was admitted to Aster Mims. He died in the hospital’s emergency department on the same day. More people were found to have come into contact with the Nipah victim. 789 people are on the contact list.

There are 371 people on the contact list of the first person who died, 60 people on the contact list of his son who is undergoing treatment and 77 people on his brother-in-law’s contact list. There are 281 people on the contact list of the second person who died. A total of seven samples, including those of confirmed Nipah patients, have been sent for testing so far.

No public functions for 10 days

District collector A Geetha has imposed a ban on public programmes for 10 days. Festivals at places of worship can be observed only with rituals and without people’s participation. Weddings and receptions which were scheduled earlier should be organised with minimum people participation and by following Nipah protocol. Permission from the police should be obtained for such functions. The collector said cultural and sports functions should be postponed.

