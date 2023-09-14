Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi featured in list of emerging startup hubs

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what could emerge as a significant boost for the state’s startup ecosystem, Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi have been included in the list of 26 emerging startup hubs in the country. These two Tier-2 cities have also become preferred destinations for future IT development due to their quality human resources and infrastructure, as per a survey report published by NASSCOM in collaboration with Deloitte.

The survey encompassed 26 cities known as the ‘next wave of technology hubs’ and examined the emergence of vibrant tech hubs in various Tier-2 cities, shedding light on the path of the technology industry’s growth. According to the report, Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi boast a substantial number of science and technology, management, and other graduates in the state. Additionally, startup density is higher in these two cities. Among them, Thiruvananthapuram stands out due to its lower risk of natural disasters, better social infrastructure, and the availability of human resources.

Vijay Kumar, Chairman of the Kerala Regional Council at NASSCOM, stated that many companies in Tier-I cities are expressing interest in launching their operations in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram. “As per the study, the abundance of the talent pool in Kerala is a major factor in its inclusion. The state is also safe with fewer law and order issues. The Tier-1 cities are overcrowded and many people are in interested in moving to smaller cities. Recently, an MNC based in Hyderabad has expressed interest in starting its operations in Kerala, in either of the two cities,” he added.

The report also noted that both Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram offer excellent real estate attractiveness and robust inter- and intra-city connectivity. Kochi, in particular, excels in real estate availability, while Thiruvananthapuram falls into the “good” category. Regarding real estate costs, both cities are rated favourably. Thiruvananthapuram holds a slight advantage in terms of the development of various technologies such as edtech, health tech, and fintech, as well as emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, IoT, and robotics. However, both cities are categorised as moderate in terms of the ease of doing business, compared to other cities.

Anoop Ambika, CEO of Kerala Start-Up Mission, attributed the prominence of these two cities in the survey’s parameters to the exceptional talent pool in Kerala, emphasising the state’s strong presence in the science and technology sector. “Our startup ecosystem is largely moving into the science and technology sector. It is our excellent human resources and affordable pricing that put us at the top of the list. We also have excellent research strengths in the space sector, health care, and agriculture. So we need to capitalise on our talent in front of the investors,” said Anoop.

Sanjeev Nair, CEO of Technopark, praised Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram’s emergence as technology hubs, underscoring Kerala’s commitment to fostering innovation and technology-driven growth.

He said this transformation not only benefits startups and companies within the state but also solidifies Kerala’s position as a technologically advanced destination on the global stage. He highlighted the pivotal role played by Technopark & Infopark in contributing to this progress and expressed optimism about opportunities that lie ahead for the state’s tech ecosystem.

