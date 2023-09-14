Home States Kerala

Two Congress home ministers pushed for public disclosure of letter: T G Nandakumar

According to him, the smear campaign against Oommen Chandy in the solar scam stemmed from the aspirations of two Congress home ministers to become the chief minister of Kerala.

Published: 14th September 2023 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2023 07:15 AM

Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: T G Nandakumar, whose involvement was cited in the CBI closure report regarding the sexual assault allegation against former chief minister Oommen Chandy, revealed on Wednesday that two Congress leaders who had previously served as home ministers had advocated for the public disclosure of Solar sex scam victim’s letter. 

Nandakumar held a press conference in Kochi in response to the CBI report mentioning his role in the fabricated allegations against Chandy.

According to him, the smear campaign against Chandy in the solar scam stemmed from the aspirations of two Congress home ministers to become the chief minister of Kerala. He stated, “Two home ministers from UDF wanted this case to escalate into a major controversy. The LDF merely seized the opportunity. What’s wrong with that?”

Responding to these allegations, former home minister Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, in Thiruvananthapuram, stated that he would not comment on Nandakumar’s remarks, deeming them trivial in light of more pressing political matters. 

