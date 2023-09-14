Home States Kerala

UDF gears up to intensify protest against Kerala government

Although the UDF coordination committee opted not to demand a CBI probe, they are seeking action against those responsible for orchestrating the conspiracy against Oommen Chandy.

Published: 14th September 2023 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2023 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The UDF has decided to up the ante against the LDF government by announcing plans to lay siege to the Secretariat on October 18. This decision comes in response to the CBI’s final report, which outlined a conspiracy against former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in connection with the solar scam’s sexual harassment case. Although the UDF coordination committee opted not to demand a CBI probe, they are seeking action against those responsible for orchestrating the conspiracy.

The UDF leadership intends to mobilise approximately 50,000 UDF workers for the protest on October 18, marking a tit-for-tat response. It was on August 12, 2013, that the then LDF under Pinarayi Vijayan laid siege to the Secretariat when Chandy was the Chief Minister, where they demanded that he should quit and face probe in the solar scam.

Now, in a significant move against Pinarayi, the UDF is calling for his resignation, alleging his involvement in a conspiracy against Chandy, with the complicity of KC (B) MLA K B Ganesh Kumar. UDF convener M M Hassan warned that if the current LDF government fails to initiate a thorough investigation based on the CBI report, the Opposition would pursue legal action.

Hassan said, “The CBI’s final report implicates both the Chief Minister and Ganesh Kumar in the conspiracy. Ganesh Kumar is a disruptive force within the LDF. Given the setback in the Puthupally by-election, Pinarayi should step down from his position.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LDF UDFsolar scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp