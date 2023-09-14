UDF gears up to intensify protest against Kerala government

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The UDF has decided to up the ante against the LDF government by announcing plans to lay siege to the Secretariat on October 18. This decision comes in response to the CBI’s final report, which outlined a conspiracy against former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in connection with the solar scam’s sexual harassment case. Although the UDF coordination committee opted not to demand a CBI probe, they are seeking action against those responsible for orchestrating the conspiracy.

The UDF leadership intends to mobilise approximately 50,000 UDF workers for the protest on October 18, marking a tit-for-tat response. It was on August 12, 2013, that the then LDF under Pinarayi Vijayan laid siege to the Secretariat when Chandy was the Chief Minister, where they demanded that he should quit and face probe in the solar scam.

Now, in a significant move against Pinarayi, the UDF is calling for his resignation, alleging his involvement in a conspiracy against Chandy, with the complicity of KC (B) MLA K B Ganesh Kumar. UDF convener M M Hassan warned that if the current LDF government fails to initiate a thorough investigation based on the CBI report, the Opposition would pursue legal action.

Hassan said, “The CBI’s final report implicates both the Chief Minister and Ganesh Kumar in the conspiracy. Ganesh Kumar is a disruptive force within the LDF. Given the setback in the Puthupally by-election, Pinarayi should step down from his position.”

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The UDF has decided to up the ante against the LDF government by announcing plans to lay siege to the Secretariat on October 18. This decision comes in response to the CBI’s final report, which outlined a conspiracy against former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in connection with the solar scam’s sexual harassment case. Although the UDF coordination committee opted not to demand a CBI probe, they are seeking action against those responsible for orchestrating the conspiracy. The UDF leadership intends to mobilise approximately 50,000 UDF workers for the protest on October 18, marking a tit-for-tat response. It was on August 12, 2013, that the then LDF under Pinarayi Vijayan laid siege to the Secretariat when Chandy was the Chief Minister, where they demanded that he should quit and face probe in the solar scam. Now, in a significant move against Pinarayi, the UDF is calling for his resignation, alleging his involvement in a conspiracy against Chandy, with the complicity of KC (B) MLA K B Ganesh Kumar. UDF convener M M Hassan warned that if the current LDF government fails to initiate a thorough investigation based on the CBI report, the Opposition would pursue legal action.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Hassan said, “The CBI’s final report implicates both the Chief Minister and Ganesh Kumar in the conspiracy. Ganesh Kumar is a disruptive force within the LDF. Given the setback in the Puthupally by-election, Pinarayi should step down from his position.”