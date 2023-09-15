Actor Alencier's remarks were reflection of patriarchal consciousness, says Kerala Minister Bindu

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu on Friday flayed Malayalam film actor Alencier Ley Lopez for his alleged anti-women remarks during the State Film Award ceremony.

Talking to reporters, the Minister termed Alencier's statement during the ceremony on Thursday as "unfortunate".

"His remarks were a reflection of patriarchal consciousness and such a remark should not have been made at such a platform," Bindu said.

After receiving the Kerala government's special jury award for his acting in the Malayalam movie 'Appan', the actor said, "Don't tempt (us) with this female sculpture," referring to the award.

In a controversial remark, Alencier had also said that he should not be insulted by giving a female sculpture at the venue where a strong male Chief Minister sits.

The actor said he would stop acting on the day he received a male sculpture along with the award.

His performance in the movie 'Appan' earned him the Jury's special mention along with actor Kunchacko Boban who was applauded for his acting in 'Nna Thaan Case Kodu'.

Superstar Mammootty bagged the Best Actor award, while young artiste Vincy Aloshious was named Best Actress in the 53rd Kerala State Film Awards announced in July.

