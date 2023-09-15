Home States Kerala

Central, ICMR teams review status of Nipah outbreak

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the Centre is monitoring the situation and taking necessary steps to prevent the spread.

A busy Kuttiyadi town once, has been deserted after the region was declared as a containment zone. (Photo | E Gokul)

KOZHIKODE: High-level teams from the Centre and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), New Delhi, reached Kozhikode on Thursday to review the status of the Nipah outbreak, in the wake of the virus being reported at Ayancheri and Maruthonkara villages in the district. 

The central team held a review meeting with senior officials representing the state government on the day and reviewed the functioning of the labs in the district. The team will visit the affected villages to conduct a scientific study on the source of the virus and the measures to be adopted to contain its spread. 

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the Centre is monitoring the situation and taking necessary steps to prevent the spread. Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharti Praveen Pawar the ministry has formed a multidisciplinary team headed by Mala Chhabra to probe the outbreak in the “most scientific” manner.

Bharti too said the Union Health Ministry and Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Virology, Pune, are monitoring the situation daily.

Indian Council of Medical Research

