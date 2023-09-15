In seven years, 20 women lost lives in attacks by stalkers, jilted lovers in Kerala

Arun M By

KOCHI: Incidents of stalkers or jilted lovers taking revenge on young women have been increasing in the state over the past few years. As per the statistics from the state home department, 20 women have lost their lives and 16 others sustained injuries in revenge attacks since 2016.

The latest victim of a revenge attack was a 19-year-old girl at Koottumadom in Perumbavoor, who was hacked by a youngster on September 5. Alka Anna Binu, who sustained severe injuries on her neck and head, died on Wednesday while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Aluva.

The accused, Basil, 21, of Iringole, died by suicide hours after the attack. The police said Alka and Basil were close friends. But she rejected Basil’s proposal which enraged him.

The increasing frequency of such attacks is a cause for concern. Though 37 persons have been arrested for revenge attacks on women, only three have been convicted. The trial in other cases is pending.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed the assembly on Wednesday that nine accused in revenge attack cases have died. Some of them died by suicide after the incident, as in the Perumbavoor case. The charges were dropped in seven cases following the death of the accused while the trial is pending in two cases. In an incident reported at the Kochi Infopark police station, the accused died during the attack.

Though drug abuse is cited as a major reason for violent crimes, the police report says that there was only one incident of attack under the influence of drugs. Raju, a 61-year-old man, was beaten to death by a gang of four youths on the eve of his daughter’s marriage at Kallambalam in Thiruvananthapuram in June 2023. Jishnu, the main accused, wanted to marry Raju’s daughter. He was enraged as the family rejected his proposal.

Dr Femi M, a consultant psychiatrist with Futureace Hospital, Kochi, said revenge often stems from a complex interplay of factors. “Many perpetrators may suffer from personality disorders, unresolved past traumas or delusional disorders. Loneliness and fear of abandonment may make them prone to aggression when faced with rejection,” she said.

‘Accused should get stringent punishment’

“Besides, societal influences like the realistic portrayal of love in media can contribute to distorted perceptions of romantic relationships,” she added. “To tackle the issue, we must confront it head-on. Early intervention, mental health awareness, and educational initiatives are paramount. By nurturing healthy relationships, teaching emotional resilience, and imparting conflict resolution skills among our youth, we can aspire to prevent such tragic outcomes and offer hope for a safer and more compassionate society,” Dr Femi said.

Pointing out the pending trial of cases in the courts, Asaf Ali T, former Director General of Prosecution, said the attacks by jilted lovers or stalkers are of a serious criminal nature and the accused should get stringent punishment. “These cases should be disposed of in a speedy manner,” he said.

