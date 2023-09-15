Home States Kerala

Land dispute: Man sets son and family on fire, two dead

The incident took place at midnight on Wednesday. Local residents, who were woken up by the screams of the family, alerted police.

Published: 15th September 2023 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2023 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

Tendulkar (12) and Joji (40). (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THRISSUR:  In a shocking incident, an elderly man set his son and family on fire and later attempted suicide following a verbal spat over the partition of family property at Chirakkakode, near Mannuthy, on Wednesday night. While Joji, 40, his wife Liji, 34, and their son Tendulkar, 12, were admitted to a private hospital in Thrissur with over 75 per cent burns, the father and child succumbed to their injuries on Thursday evening. 

Johnson, who committed the act, was also admitted to a hospital with burn injuries. “Joji and Tendulkar were declared dead around 3 PM. Johnson and Liji are still in critical condition. A domestic dispute brought on the tragic incident” said the SHO of Mannuthy police station, where a case has been registered.

The incident took place at midnight on Wednesday. Local residents, who were woken up by the screams of the family, alerted police. They also volunteered to douse the raging fire. 

Johnson didn’t harm his wife, who was sleeping in another room. She proceeded to open the door that allowed residents to rescue the injured.

Their dispute reportedly revolved around Johnson refusing to transfer land in the name of Joji, who had given Rs 10 lakh to his elder brother to build a house. Johnson, who worked as a mason, didn’t want to his younger son to own the land. This had resulted in frequent skirmishes in the family.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Firesuicide

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp