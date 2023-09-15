Land dispute: Man sets son and family on fire, two dead

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: In a shocking incident, an elderly man set his son and family on fire and later attempted suicide following a verbal spat over the partition of family property at Chirakkakode, near Mannuthy, on Wednesday night. While Joji, 40, his wife Liji, 34, and their son Tendulkar, 12, were admitted to a private hospital in Thrissur with over 75 per cent burns, the father and child succumbed to their injuries on Thursday evening.

Johnson, who committed the act, was also admitted to a hospital with burn injuries. “Joji and Tendulkar were declared dead around 3 PM. Johnson and Liji are still in critical condition. A domestic dispute brought on the tragic incident” said the SHO of Mannuthy police station, where a case has been registered.

The incident took place at midnight on Wednesday. Local residents, who were woken up by the screams of the family, alerted police. They also volunteered to douse the raging fire.

Johnson didn’t harm his wife, who was sleeping in another room. She proceeded to open the door that allowed residents to rescue the injured.

Their dispute reportedly revolved around Johnson refusing to transfer land in the name of Joji, who had given Rs 10 lakh to his elder brother to build a house. Johnson, who worked as a mason, didn’t want to his younger son to own the land. This had resulted in frequent skirmishes in the family.

