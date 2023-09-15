Malappuram on alert as suspected person under observation in MCH

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The district health department has issued an advisory urging the residents of Malappuram to remain vigilant due to a suspected Nipah patient currently under observation at the Government Medical College Hospital (GMCH) in Manjeri. It is crucial to exercise caution without undue alarm, as the health department confirms that no one from Malappuram district is among the confirmed Nipah cases in Kozhikode district.

District Medical Officer (DMO) R Renuka informed TNIE, “The saliva sample of the person under surveillance at GMCH, Manjeri, has been sent to the virology lab at GMCH, Kozhikode for testing. We will receive the test results soon.” Renuka also emphasised that all necessary precautions to prevent Nipah cases in the district have been implemented, following the directives of the District Disaster Management Authority.

“Isolation rooms have been established at GMCH, Manjeri, for patients under observation. Private hospitals have been instructed to manage suspected Nipah cases by isolating them and sending saliva samples to the virology lab at GMCH, Kozhikode. A fleet of 108 ambulances has been deployed to transport suspected patients, and healthcare workers attending to these patients will receive essential personal protective equipment,” Renuka added.

A special sub-committee, operating under the DMO, has initiated measures to bolster prevention efforts. The public can seek clarifications about Nipah and other disease-related assistance through the Nipah control cell at 0483 2734066. Additionally, counselling services under the District Mental Health Program have been introduced for suspected Nipah cases and individuals on the contact list of patients, with the aim of alleviating mental stress; these services can be accessed at 7593843625.

Renuka further explained, “All healthcare personnel in the district have received training led by officials at GMCH, Manjeri, to enhance the preventive measures. We have also conducted a meeting with private hospital authorities to reinforce Nipah surveillance and provide training to enable them to manage Nipah cases.”

Dental student in Thiruvananthapuram tests negative

Samples of the dental student who was admitted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital with suspected symptoms of Nipah have tested negative for the infection. The samples were tested at the Institute of Advanced Virology in Thonnakkal. He had been hit by a bat while riding a bike. Later, he developed a high fever, sparking suspicions of a viral infection.

