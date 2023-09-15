Home States Kerala

Malappuram on alert as suspected person under observation in MCH

Private hospitals have been instructed to manage suspected Nipah cases by isolating them and sending saliva samples to the virology lab at GMCH, Kozhikode.

Published: 15th September 2023 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2023 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The district health department has issued an advisory urging the residents of Malappuram to remain vigilant due to a suspected Nipah patient currently under observation at the Government Medical College Hospital (GMCH) in Manjeri. It is crucial to exercise caution without undue alarm, as the health department confirms that no one from Malappuram district is among the confirmed Nipah cases in  Kozhikode district.

District Medical Officer (DMO) R Renuka informed TNIE, “The saliva sample of the person under surveillance at GMCH, Manjeri, has been sent to the virology lab at GMCH, Kozhikode for testing. We will receive the test results soon.” Renuka also emphasised that all necessary precautions to prevent Nipah cases in the district have been implemented, following the directives of the District Disaster  Management Authority.

“Isolation rooms have been established at GMCH, Manjeri, for patients under observation. Private hospitals have been instructed to manage suspected Nipah cases by isolating them and sending saliva samples to the virology lab at GMCH, Kozhikode. A fleet of 108  ambulances has been deployed to transport suspected patients, and healthcare workers attending to these patients will receive essential personal protective equipment,” Renuka added.

A special sub-committee, operating under the DMO, has initiated measures to bolster prevention efforts. The public can seek clarifications about Nipah and other disease-related assistance through the Nipah control cell at 0483 2734066. Additionally,  counselling services under the District Mental Health Program have been introduced for suspected Nipah cases and individuals on the contact list of patients, with the aim of alleviating mental stress; these services can be accessed at 7593843625.

Renuka further explained, “All healthcare personnel in the district have received training led by officials at GMCH, Manjeri, to enhance the preventive measures. We have also conducted a meeting with private hospital authorities to reinforce Nipah surveillance  and provide training to enable them to manage Nipah cases.”

Dental student in Thiruvananthapuram tests negative

Samples of the dental student who was admitted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital with suspected symptoms of Nipah have tested negative for the infection. The samples were tested at the Institute of Advanced Virology in Thonnakkal. He had been hit by a bat while riding a bike. Later, he developed a high fever, sparking suspicions of a viral infection.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
healthvirusNipahGMCHGovernment Medical College Hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp