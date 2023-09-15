‘No decision on implementation of Uniform Mass’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Rejecting the social media posts regarding the implementation of a Uniform Mode of Holy Mass in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, the Syro Malabar Church issued a clarification on Thursday, emphasising that no decision has been reached on this matter.

The committee of bishops appointed by the Synod has engaged in discussions at various levels to address issues related to the uniform mode of celebrating the Holy Mass in the Archeparchy of Ernakulam-Angamaly. It has been clearly communicated that the details of these discussions should not be disseminated through the media.

The Church has become aware that social media platforms are spreading speculations as if final decisions have been made during these dialogues with the Synodal Committee. It is unequivocally stated that no definitive conclusions have been reached at this stage. Those disseminating false information are urged to refrain from such reprehensible actions,” stated Fr. Antony Vadakkekara, Secretary of the Syro Malabar Church media commission.

“It has been conveyed that all decisions made during these discussions are contingent upon the approval of the Holy Father, as Archbishop Cyril Vasil was appointed as the special delegate. This fact has been made explicitly clear in both the Synod meeting and various discussion sessions. Therefore, it should be understood that the committee of bishops appointed by the Synod cannot unilaterally make any decisions. All proposals stemming from these discussions have been communicated to the Pontifical Delegate, and his feedback on these proposals has been shared with the relevant parties at appropriate times,” he added.

