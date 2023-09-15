Home States Kerala

‘No decision on implementation of Uniform Mass’

The Church has become aware that social media platforms are spreading speculations as if final decisions have been made during these dialogues with the Synodal Committee.

Published: 15th September 2023 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2023 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Rejecting the social media posts regarding the implementation of a Uniform Mode of Holy Mass in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, the Syro Malabar Church issued a clarification on Thursday, emphasising that no decision has been reached on this matter.

The committee of bishops appointed by the Synod has engaged in discussions at various levels to address issues related to the uniform mode of celebrating the Holy Mass in the Archeparchy of Ernakulam-Angamaly. It has been clearly communicated that the details of these discussions should not be disseminated through the media. 

The Church has become aware that social media platforms are spreading speculations as if final decisions have been made during these dialogues with the Synodal Committee. It is unequivocally stated that no definitive conclusions have been reached at this stage. Those disseminating false information are urged to refrain from such reprehensible actions,” stated Fr. Antony Vadakkekara, Secretary of the Syro Malabar Church media commission.

“It has been conveyed that all decisions made during these discussions are contingent upon the approval of the Holy Father, as Archbishop Cyril Vasil was appointed as the special delegate. This fact has been made explicitly clear in both the Synod meeting and various discussion sessions. Therefore, it should be understood that the committee of bishops appointed by the Synod cannot unilaterally make any decisions. All proposals stemming from these discussions have been communicated to the Pontifical Delegate, and his feedback on these proposals has been shared with the relevant parties at appropriate times,” he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Holy massSyro Malabar ChurchErnakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp