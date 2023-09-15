Home States Kerala

Power crisis: Local body plans to set up wind farm 

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Making an attempt in the non-conventional energy sector to address increasing power deficiency in the state, Moonnilavu grama panchayat in Kottayam would try the possibility of establishing a wind farm in the high-range areas of the local body.

As part of it, the panchayat has initiated steps to carry out a feasibility study regarding the establishment of a wind farm at Pazhukakkanam in the fourth ward and an amount of Rs 60,000 has been sanctioned for this in the local body’s annual plan for the year 2023-24. 

Earlier, the panchayat authorities approached the Integrated Rural Technology Centre in Palakkad under the Kerala Sastra Sahitya Parishad seeking the possibilities for the project. Subsequently, a team of experts visited the place.

The council has allocated the funds for conducting a feasibility check by studying the wind direction and its strength in the region. 

The project will attract more recreational tourists to the hill town located near major tourist spots in the district like Illikal Kallu, Kattikayam and Ilavizhapoonchira. 

“The project has the potential to give more impetus to the tourism sector in the panchayat,” said P L Joseph, president of the local body.

