Home States Kerala

Solar conspiracy: UDF for CBI probe, won’t raise hand written demand to CM

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan denied allegations by controversial middleman T G Nandakumar that two former home ministers of the UDF played a crucial role in the issue.

Published: 15th September 2023 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2023 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan. (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The UDF will explore legal options if the government fails to initiate a CBI probe into the conspiracy behind the solar scam-linked sexual harassment case against Oommen Chandy. The Opposition front will, however, not raise a written demand for the investigation with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said on Thursday.

“As Pinarayi is the first accused in the criminal conspiracy against Chandy, the UDF decided not to approach him seeking a probe. We do not want an investigation by the state police,” he said. 

“The CBI revealed criminal conspiracy. The Opposition is now demanding a CBI probe into the conspiracy. The CM has sought that the demand be submitted in writing. Since the CM himself is the first accused, the UDF decided not to approach him with the demand. If there’s no CBI probe, the Opposition will move legally,” he said. Satheesan rejected reports the UDF is not keen on investigating the conspiracy angle. “The report does not name UDF leaders. Hence, there’s no need for the UDF to worry about such an investigation,” he said. 

Satheesan also denied allegations by controversial middleman T G Nandakumar that two former home ministers of the UDF played a crucial role in the issue. “He didn’t make any such allegations when interrogated by the CBI. The investigating agency’s report does not mention V S Achuthanandan. His name is now being dragged in merely to create confusion,” he alleged. 

After the UDF demanded a CBI probe into the scam conspiracy in the House, there was a general feeling within the front that such a demand could backfire in the long run, especially with Lok Sabha polls around the corner. On Wednesday, the UDF meeting discussed the issue. Now, the Opposition has once again attempted to clear the air saying that the government should initiate a CBI probe of its own accord.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
solar scam Oommen Chandy UDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp