Solar conspiracy: UDF for CBI probe, won’t raise hand written demand to CM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The UDF will explore legal options if the government fails to initiate a CBI probe into the conspiracy behind the solar scam-linked sexual harassment case against Oommen Chandy. The Opposition front will, however, not raise a written demand for the investigation with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said on Thursday.

“As Pinarayi is the first accused in the criminal conspiracy against Chandy, the UDF decided not to approach him seeking a probe. We do not want an investigation by the state police,” he said.

“The CBI revealed criminal conspiracy. The Opposition is now demanding a CBI probe into the conspiracy. The CM has sought that the demand be submitted in writing. Since the CM himself is the first accused, the UDF decided not to approach him with the demand. If there’s no CBI probe, the Opposition will move legally,” he said. Satheesan rejected reports the UDF is not keen on investigating the conspiracy angle. “The report does not name UDF leaders. Hence, there’s no need for the UDF to worry about such an investigation,” he said.

Satheesan also denied allegations by controversial middleman T G Nandakumar that two former home ministers of the UDF played a crucial role in the issue. “He didn’t make any such allegations when interrogated by the CBI. The investigating agency’s report does not mention V S Achuthanandan. His name is now being dragged in merely to create confusion,” he alleged.

After the UDF demanded a CBI probe into the scam conspiracy in the House, there was a general feeling within the front that such a demand could backfire in the long run, especially with Lok Sabha polls around the corner. On Wednesday, the UDF meeting discussed the issue. Now, the Opposition has once again attempted to clear the air saying that the government should initiate a CBI probe of its own accord.

