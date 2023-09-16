15-year-old’s ‘craft’ in Kerala is nothing to ‘paper’ over

Nejma Sulaiman By

Express News Service

IDUKKI: Most people’s idea of paper craft would have started and ended with rudimentary aeroplanes that are let loose in classrooms -- fashioned from notebooks and, at times, adorned with the livery of lecture scribbling and in-the-margin doodles. But then there are some who take it to the next level.

Abhinav K S, from Mangathotty in Rajakumari, contends that a few strategic folds can make a difference. This attention to detail has helped the Class 10 student of St Mary’s Central School, in Rajakumari, secure his name in the India Book of Records. His achievement: Making the smallest satellite communication station from the newspaper.

The 15-year-old made the model, measuring 4.5×2cm, in 22 minutes and 6 seconds, using sheets of newspaper. Abhinav was interested in paper craft even as a child, remembers Susmitha, his mother.

“But it was during the Covid-induced lockdown that he took to it seriously,” she told TNIE.

According to Susmitha, making newspaper models was a means for Abhinav to relieve the boredom of staying indoors. “Besides academics, he excels in almost everything he sets his mind to. It was without any guidance that he started creating paper models of trains, spacecraft and bikes, besides human and animal figurines, that too within a short period of time” she adds.

Abhinav’s satellite communication

station made from newspaper

News of their son’s entry into the India Book of Records came as a surprise to Susmitha, a homemaker, and Siju, a driver, as it was Abhinav himself who initiated the application process.

“We contacted the officials concerned and completed the necessary formalities. They asked us to record a video of Abhinav making the model. After a thorough examination of all parameters, Abhinav was given the record and awarded a medal and certificate on August 31,” she said.

Abhinav, who has a keen eye for scientific equipment, aspires to become a space scientist with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). His parents are ready to support his aspirations and endeavours.

IDUKKI: Most people’s idea of paper craft would have started and ended with rudimentary aeroplanes that are let loose in classrooms -- fashioned from notebooks and, at times, adorned with the livery of lecture scribbling and in-the-margin doodles. But then there are some who take it to the next level. Abhinav K S, from Mangathotty in Rajakumari, contends that a few strategic folds can make a difference. This attention to detail has helped the Class 10 student of St Mary’s Central School, in Rajakumari, secure his name in the India Book of Records. His achievement: Making the smallest satellite communication station from the newspaper. The 15-year-old made the model, measuring 4.5×2cm, in 22 minutes and 6 seconds, using sheets of newspaper. Abhinav was interested in paper craft even as a child, remembers Susmitha, his mother. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “But it was during the Covid-induced lockdown that he took to it seriously,” she told TNIE. According to Susmitha, making newspaper models was a means for Abhinav to relieve the boredom of staying indoors. “Besides academics, he excels in almost everything he sets his mind to. It was without any guidance that he started creating paper models of trains, spacecraft and bikes, besides human and animal figurines, that too within a short period of time” she adds. Abhinav’s satellite communication station made from newspaper News of their son’s entry into the India Book of Records came as a surprise to Susmitha, a homemaker, and Siju, a driver, as it was Abhinav himself who initiated the application process. “We contacted the officials concerned and completed the necessary formalities. They asked us to record a video of Abhinav making the model. After a thorough examination of all parameters, Abhinav was given the record and awarded a medal and certificate on August 31,” she said. Abhinav, who has a keen eye for scientific equipment, aspires to become a space scientist with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). His parents are ready to support his aspirations and endeavours.