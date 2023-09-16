Aruvappulam panchayat in Kerala to empower women with self-defence training

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: In a forest-edge village, an initiative called ‘Surakshitha’ is empowering girls and women, nurturing their self-confidence and strength to enhance their safety. This project, centred on self-defence techniques, is being championed by the Aruvappulam panchayat in Konni, under the leadership of Reshma Mariam Roy, who is the youngest panchayat president in Kerala.

“This project is an exclusive endeavour of our panchayat. We have allocated substantial funds for its implementation, and it will be an ongoing initiative of our civic body. Our objective is to equip every woman and girl in our village to confront and defend against violence and any form of atrocities. They are receiving training in self-defence techniques through our project, starting with karate. We have established two training centres within the panchayat, one in Ayravon and another in Aruvappulam. Currently, we are providing training to girls and women aged between 10 and 50. In the first phase, we are training 50 individuals,” explained Reshma. The panchayat has also supplied uniforms to the students attending these centres.

Bindu V Nair, the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) supervisor, oversees the execution of this initiative.

“We have identified interested children and women with the assistance of the Anganwadi centres within the panchayat. Each Anganwadi in the panchayat has an adolescent club named ‘Varnakkodu,’ and we select participants for this training programme through these clubs. Expert karate instructors are responsible for imparting the training. We also offer motivation classes,” said Bindu.

“In addition to training sessions, we will organise various competitions for the students of our centres. The ultimate goal of our project is to create a robust karate team for our panchayat and host a karate championship,” shared Bindu.

“These classes are conducted every Saturday and Sunday at the two centres. In the upcoming phases, we plan to include more students in our classes,” added the panchayat president.

