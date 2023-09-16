Kerala Congress (M) high-powered panel meet on September 24; Ganesh, LS polls on agenda

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Even as the revelations in the CBI report on solar sex scam kicked up a row, the first meeting of the restructured high-powered committee of the Kerala Congress (M) will be held on September 24.

The meeting assumes importance in view of the developments in the solar sexual harassment case and LDF’s setback in Puthuppally by-election. Shortly after CBI’s report came out in the media, Feni Balakrishnan, an advocate of the complainant in the case, disclosed that K B Ganesh Kumar was behind adding the names of former CM Oommen Chandy and KC (M) chairman Jose K Mani in the case.

The committee is likely to discuss the revelations and is expected to take a stringent stance against Ganesh.

With cabinet reshuffle in the offing and ministership due for Ganesh Kumar as per an earlier understanding in the LDF, the stance to be taken by the KC (M) will be crucial. According to sources, KC (M) will oppose the move to include Ganesh in the Cabinet.

The KC (M) is also planning not to share the dais with Ganesh and will boycott the functions to be attended by Ganesh. Since a discussion of the recent political development is the main agenda of the high-powered meeting, a decision in this regard is expected to be taken in the meeting. Meanwhile, the allegations regarding a significant drop in the KC (M)’s votes in Puthuppally by-election will also be discussed in the meeting. The LDF didn’t get the expected votes from the Catholic-dominated areas such as Akalakkunnam, Ayarkkunnam and Vakathanam areas, which are considered strongholds of KC (M).

Though Jose had dismissed the allegation, the party would examine the reasons for LDF being pushed back further in the by-election in these panchayats compared to previous Assembly elections.

The KC (M) meeting will also discuss the preparations for the Lok Sabha polls in 2024. Jose and the team are planning to stake a claim for one more seat other than Kottayam in the LS polls. KC (M) is considering either Pathanamthitta or Idukki as their second seat. This will be the first full-fledged high-powered meeting after KC (M) joined LDF before the local body polls in 2020.

