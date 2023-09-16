Kerala teacher takes entrepreneurial route and reap dividends

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Entrepreneurship is thriving in the district, with a total of 1,168 enterprises established in Ernakulam district during the current fiscal year (FY24), as per the report published on the Directorate of Industries and Commerce dashboard. These enterprises have attracted an investment of Rs 93.12 crore and created job opportunities for 2,572 individuals.

The government’s initiatives and support have emerged as a crucial catalyst for numerous aspiring women entrepreneurs who were previously hindered by their limited knowledge and resources. A compelling success story in this regard is that of Rose Glyzine from Chottanikara.

Rose, a teacher by profession, found her daily routine of caring for her children, commuting to work, and returning home to the kitchen becoming monotonous. Her desire for a fresh start each day motivated her to embark on the journey of entrepreneurship.

“The aspiration to be my own boss led me to consider starting a business, and I didn’t have to think much because I decided to turn my passion for cooking into a business,” she shared. One year later, Rose’s Glaze Bake House in Chottanikara is thriving and poised for expansion.

Her baked goods have gained popularity, and she has created job opportunities by employing three individuals.”Two work in the bakery while one is employed in the marketing section. I supply products to bakeries from Mulanthuruthy to Fort Kochi,” she said. Inspired by her success, her husband has left his job at a private firm to join her in the venture.

Regarding the initial investment, Rose said, “I started the venture with a bank loan of `6.5 lakh. With the support of the state government’s industries department and the panchayat, I obtained a 35% subsidy under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP).”

