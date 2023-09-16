Home States Kerala

Media campaigns hyped up G20 gains: Political economist Parakala

He was speaking at a programme organised by Samadarshi, a Thrissur-based cultural and social organisation.

Published: 16th September 2023 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2023 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Parakala Prabhakar

Political economist and author Parakala Prabhakar speaks at a programme organised by Samadarshi in Thrissur | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Hitting out at social-media campaigns praising the way the recently concluded G20 summit was held under the presidency of India, political economist, commentator and author Parakala Prabhakar said they made it seem as if all world leaders were on bended knees seeking the country’s advice. 

Speaking at a programme organised by Samadarshi, a Thrissur-based cultural and social organisation, he said, “This was how the central government wanted its regular role as rotational head of the G20 portrayed.”

Training his guns on demonetisation, Prabhakar pointed out that jobs that were lost to the measure never made its back to the market, affecting the lives of many people. “The national unemployment rate is at a 45-year high. Our youth joblessness is among the highest in the world, on par with countries such as Lebanon and Syria,” he rued.

Introducing his book The Crooked Timber of New India: Essays on a Republic in Crisis, the social critic said, “If there was one factor of good governance in demonetisation, they (central government) would have bombarded the country with praise and achievement of implementing it.” 

“One claim that the central government made was that demonetisation would curb the circulation of black money. Do you think industrialists, or so-called businessmen, keep black money as liquid cash? They transform it into property or land, which is known to all,” he said. 

“Another claim was about terror funding. It is also a known fact that terrorists get funding through the drug business and weapons. Digitisation and the related doing away of the cash economy was another claim. According to recent data, currency circulation in the country stood at 35 lakh crore, while it was just 17.5 lakh crore at the time of demonetisation,” Prabhakar added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
G20 summit social-media campaigns Parakala Prabhakar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp