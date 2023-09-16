‘New head of account raised revenue arrears’: Kerala Minister

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Finance Minister K N Balagopal on Friday said the huge revenue arrears cited in the recently-tabled CAG report include dues since the state’s formation. “The report pegged the total arrears at Rs 28,258.39 crore. This includes long-pending arrears of the departments of GST, transport, registration, police and the KSEB. They consist of carryovers since the state’s formation,” the minister said in a release.

The CAG report on the revenue sector for 2021-22 was tabled in the assembly on Thursday. “The revenue arrears in 2020-21 was Rs 21,798 crore and rose by Rs 6,400 crore the next year. This is because of the introduction of a new head of account, hitherto first, on loans provided to public sector enterprises like the KSRTC, Housing Board, and the Kerala Water Authority since the 1970s. These loan liabilities came around Rs 5,980 crore,” Balagopal said.

The minister said the arrears worth Rs 420 crore flagged in the 2020-21 report of the CAG were realised. “The arrears as per the AG’s accounts for 2021-22 was Rs 13,410.12 crore. Of this, Rs 258 crore was collected. A sum of Rs 987 crore was cleared in appeals and through the amnesty scheme. Arrears worth Rs 5,200 crore are involved in stay orders. Arrears worth Rs 6,300 crore are in the process of revenue recovery,” he said.

The CAG report on social security pensions raised the issues of payment of illegal beneficiaries and the deceased and non-inclusion of eligible people. The minister said duplications and the names of the dead have been excluded through the Aadhaar seeding and mustering exercises.

ALSO READ | What a waste: CAG report highlights lapses in Thiruvananthapuram corporation’s waste management programmes

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Finance Minister K N Balagopal on Friday said the huge revenue arrears cited in the recently-tabled CAG report include dues since the state’s formation. “The report pegged the total arrears at Rs 28,258.39 crore. This includes long-pending arrears of the departments of GST, transport, registration, police and the KSEB. They consist of carryovers since the state’s formation,” the minister said in a release. The CAG report on the revenue sector for 2021-22 was tabled in the assembly on Thursday. “The revenue arrears in 2020-21 was Rs 21,798 crore and rose by Rs 6,400 crore the next year. This is because of the introduction of a new head of account, hitherto first, on loans provided to public sector enterprises like the KSRTC, Housing Board, and the Kerala Water Authority since the 1970s. These loan liabilities came around Rs 5,980 crore,” Balagopal said. The minister said the arrears worth Rs 420 crore flagged in the 2020-21 report of the CAG were realised. “The arrears as per the AG’s accounts for 2021-22 was Rs 13,410.12 crore. Of this, Rs 258 crore was collected. A sum of Rs 987 crore was cleared in appeals and through the amnesty scheme. Arrears worth Rs 5,200 crore are involved in stay orders. Arrears worth Rs 6,300 crore are in the process of revenue recovery,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The CAG report on social security pensions raised the issues of payment of illegal beneficiaries and the deceased and non-inclusion of eligible people. The minister said duplications and the names of the dead have been excluded through the Aadhaar seeding and mustering exercises. ALSO READ | What a waste: CAG report highlights lapses in Thiruvananthapuram corporation’s waste management programmes