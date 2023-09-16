Satellite project in Kerala faces fund shortage

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As WESAT (Women Engineered Satellite), made by an all-woman team, gears up for launch, the ambitious project has hit a roadblock due to fund shortage.

The satellite, built by the Space Club of LBS Institute of Technology for Women (LBSITW), is expected to be put in space through ISRO’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) mission. It would measure the extent of Ultraviolet (UV) radiation in space and on the earth’s surface.

The institution had arranged Rs 10 lakh for the design and initial works for the satellite. However, the fabrication, testing and subsequent processes would require almost double that amount. With no government assistance forthcoming, LBSITW has now sought the help of private companies and corporations to sponsor the project.

“The ISRO team has informed us that the launch is scheduled for November. Indefinite delays from our end due to lack of funds can make our long-term hard work go in total vain,” said Lizy Abraham, assistant professor and coordinator of the Space Club.

The Space Club members said by endorsing WESAT, sponsors not only support scientific exploration but also contribute to women's empowerment. A bank account has been opened for handing funds relating to financial aid.

Details: 9495123331, 7736146394.

