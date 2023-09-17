Home States Kerala

Kerala Cabinet reshuffle won’t do any good, says Opposition

A reshuffle would not help the government clean up its unpleasant face.

Published: 17th September 2023 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2023 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ongoing discussions on cabinet reshuffle have invited severe criticism from the UDF. Terming it LDF’s internal affair, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said it remains to be seen whether the attempt to give a facelift to the cabinet would end up ruining the Left government’s face further.

Congress state president K Sudhakaran said that merely replacing ministers would have no impact. First, the chief minister himself should step down. “The government is run by the CM. Even the CPM cadre at the lowest level, would agree that Pinarayi is the most ineffective chief minister the state has ever seen. Even M A Baby and Thomas Isaac have criticised the LDF government. Replacing the CM would do a world of good to the Left Front and the state,” he said. 

A reshuffle would not help the government clean up its unpleasant face. People have lost their trust in the government, said senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala.

Senior leader K Muraleedharan too was severely critical about the same. “Let the LDF take a call on replacing ministers. But changing the Speaker on a regular basis cannot be accepted. A Speaker is elected by the MLAs. He should not be changed on a regular basis,” he said referring to reports that the Speaker would be replaced.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
V D Satheesan K Sudhakaran Cabinet reshuffle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp