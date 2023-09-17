Kerala Cabinet reshuffle won’t do any good, says Opposition

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ongoing discussions on cabinet reshuffle have invited severe criticism from the UDF. Terming it LDF's internal affair, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said it remains to be seen whether the attempt to give a facelift to the cabinet would end up ruining the Left government's face further. Congress state president K Sudhakaran said that merely replacing ministers would have no impact. First, the chief minister himself should step down. "The government is run by the CM. Even the CPM cadre at the lowest level, would agree that Pinarayi is the most ineffective chief minister the state has ever seen. Even M A Baby and Thomas Isaac have criticised the LDF government. Replacing the CM would do a world of good to the Left Front and the state," he said. A reshuffle would not help the government clean up its unpleasant face. People have lost their trust in the government, said senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala. Senior leader K Muraleedharan too was severely critical about the same. "Let the LDF take a call on replacing ministers. But changing the Speaker on a regular basis cannot be accepted. A Speaker is elected by the MLAs. He should not be changed on a regular basis," he said referring to reports that the Speaker would be replaced.