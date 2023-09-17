Officer on special duty Venu Rajamony steps down

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government’s officer on special duty (External cooperation) in Delhi, Venu Rajamony, has stepped down from the post. Sources said a tussle with the IAS top brass in the state led to his unceremonious exit. In a letter to the chief minister on Friday, Venu declined the two-week extension given to him till September 30 and requested to relieve him from duty from Saturday.

Last week the government extended his service by two weeks till September 30. Although there was speculation that he may be entrusted with other duties, it is learnt that the Chief Minister’s Office decided to end his service. The chief minister personally conveyed the decision to Venu, it is learnt.

In the letter, Venu informed the CM that the two-week extension was given to him “to complete an official matter. However, since that matter was cancelled there is no specific reason to continue in the post for two weeks.”

The IAS top brass in the state was unhappy with Venu’s position and his style of functioning, sources close to the government told TNIE. “They had reportedly conveyed their displeasure to the government. The government couldn’t overlook their displeasure. And Venu was personally informed about it by the CM,” they said.

Venu’s tenure was extended by two weeks till September 30 in view of the CM’s proposed visit to Vietnam in the middle of the month. However, the travel plan did not materialise. The state government has decided to cancel the visit. The cancellation of the visit has resulted in the exit of Venu. “The coming one week is important for the state for several reasons,” a government source said. “So, the CMO has cancelled the Vietnam visit,” he said.

Venu was appointed as OSD to the Kerala Government in September 2021 after his retirement from Indian Foreign Service.

His service was extended by one year in 2022. Through an order issued on September 5, the government extended his service by two weeks. He had also served as press secretary to former president Pranab Mukherjee.

His appointment as OSD surprised many in the CPM and LDF as he was closely associated with Congress and KSU in his student days. He was the national vice- president of NSUI, the student wing of Congress.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government’s officer on special duty (External cooperation) in Delhi, Venu Rajamony, has stepped down from the post. Sources said a tussle with the IAS top brass in the state led to his unceremonious exit. In a letter to the chief minister on Friday, Venu declined the two-week extension given to him till September 30 and requested to relieve him from duty from Saturday. Last week the government extended his service by two weeks till September 30. Although there was speculation that he may be entrusted with other duties, it is learnt that the Chief Minister’s Office decided to end his service. The chief minister personally conveyed the decision to Venu, it is learnt. In the letter, Venu informed the CM that the two-week extension was given to him “to complete an official matter. However, since that matter was cancelled there is no specific reason to continue in the post for two weeks.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The IAS top brass in the state was unhappy with Venu’s position and his style of functioning, sources close to the government told TNIE. “They had reportedly conveyed their displeasure to the government. The government couldn’t overlook their displeasure. And Venu was personally informed about it by the CM,” they said. Venu’s tenure was extended by two weeks till September 30 in view of the CM’s proposed visit to Vietnam in the middle of the month. However, the travel plan did not materialise. The state government has decided to cancel the visit. The cancellation of the visit has resulted in the exit of Venu. “The coming one week is important for the state for several reasons,” a government source said. “So, the CMO has cancelled the Vietnam visit,” he said. Venu was appointed as OSD to the Kerala Government in September 2021 after his retirement from Indian Foreign Service. His service was extended by one year in 2022. Through an order issued on September 5, the government extended his service by two weeks. He had also served as press secretary to former president Pranab Mukherjee. His appointment as OSD surprised many in the CPM and LDF as he was closely associated with Congress and KSU in his student days. He was the national vice- president of NSUI, the student wing of Congress.