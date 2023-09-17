Sigh of relief in state as no new Nipah cases reported

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Sunday was a day of relief for Kozhikode as no new cases of Nipah were reported in the district, Health Minister Veena George said. “All 42 test results received on Sunday were negative, Veena told reporters at the collectorate conference hall after a review meeting.

She said a nine-year-old boy under treatment for the infection has been taken off ventilator and is currently on oxygen support. The boy had been on ventilator support since September 11, the day when the first case of Nipah was confirmed in Kozhikode.

“There has been promising improvement in the child’s health,” said Veena. There are 1,233 people in the contact list, 352 of them highrisk, of Nipah patients in the district. They include 44 people added on Sunday. “A second wave is not expected based on the present situation. This will be confirmed scientifically through genomic sequencing.

The situation is under control,” Veena said, adding that so far, 34,167 houses were visited. Public Works and Tourism Department Minister PA Mohamed Riyas said people have been cooperating with the preventive measures. “There has been immense progress in house visits. Nipah preventive activities and service activities are being carried out by people themselves,” said Riyas, who commended the hard work by health workers.

As per the health department, the condition of all four people under treatment is satisfactory. There are 110 people in the contact list of the Cheruvannur native, who was diagnosed with Nipah recently. There are 407 person in the contact list of the first deceased and 168 in the contact list of the health worker. There are 435 people in the contact list of the Ayanchery resident, the second person to die of the infection.

Six people in Nipah contact list test negative

MALAPPURAM: The six people who were included in the Nipah contact list in Malappuram have tested negative for the virus. The results were received from the virology lab at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital on Sunday. Saliva samples from 11 additional people have been collected and sent to the Kozhikode lab for testing. In addition to the 23 people identified earlier, 12 more individuals from Malappuram district were added to the contact list on Sunday, bringing the total to 35 people in the district. This contact list includes individuals who were in contact with the person who passed away from Nipah, as well as those who had contact with health workers at Kozhikode’s IQRAA Hospital, where the victim received treatment. Individuals on the contact list have been instructed to report any symptoms to health workers and contact the District Nipah control cell at 0483- 2734066.

