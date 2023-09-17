Veeyapuram chundan wins CBL inaugural race in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Riding the wave of good form, Pallathuruthy Boat Club’s Veeyapuram chundan put up a commanding performance, winning the inaugural race of the third edition of the Champions Boat League (CBL) held on the Kochi backwaters, at Marine Drive, on Saturday.

Veeyapuram finished the course in 3:27.01 minutes. It had also won the recently held Nehru Trophy boat race, where it beat Champakulam chundan, rowed by Kumarakom Town Boat Club, by a fraction of a second.

On Saturday, however, it dominated proceedings. Nadubhagam chundan, rowed by United Boat Club Kainakiri, finished second, in 3:41.10. Niranam chundan took third, clocking 3:42.17. Karichal, helmed by Punnamada Boat Club, Champakulam and Paipadan, rowed by KBC and SFBC, finished fourth, fifth and sixth respectively.

In the ‘A’ category race of Iruttukuthi boats, Thanian grabbed the top honours (3:42:35). It was followed by Thiruthipuram, in second, and St Sebastian. In the ‘B’ category, Iruttukuthi Mayilpeeli rowed away with first prize. Gothuruthu finished second and was followed by Cheriya Pandithan.

Designed on the lines of the Indian Premier League (IPL), CBL is looking to add a unique and thrilling twist to local boating traditions. The remaining races will be held in Kottapuram, Piravam, Kottayam, Kainakari, Pulinkunnu, Kayamkulam, Kallada, Pandanad, and Kollam. The season will conclude with the President’s Trophy boat race on December 9 in Kollam.

Female chenda artists chat with Kathakali artist Gouri Shankar Cherthala during the third edition of the Champions Boat League in Kochi on Saturday | A Sanesh

Tourism Minister P A Mohammed Riyas inaugurated Saturday’s race. “CBL has been started with the aim of spreading the excitement of Kerala’s favourite boating race. CBL can attract tourists in a big way. The third edition of the CBL has been extended to North Malabar as well. As part of this, a small boat competition was organised in Dharmadam. CBL races will be organised in more areas in the coming years,” the minister said while inaugurating the race through video conference.

Industries Minister P Rajeeve, who presided over the event, said Kerala’s tourism sector is booming. “CBL is fuelling this boom. The entire state is now a tourism hub. Kerala has the most number of five-star hotels, as per recent figures, despite its small land area. Kerala is also better positioned than other states in terms of homestays,” the minister said.

T J Vinod MLA, chairman of the organising committee, said CBL will be conducted in December next year. “This will attract a lot more tourists,” he added.

