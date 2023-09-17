Vlogger Mallu Traveller booked for alleged sexual assault on Saudi woman

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Central police have initiated an investigation after a Saudi national made an allegation of molestation against vlogger Zakir Subhan, who operates a social media channel called Mallu Traveller. The Kannur-based vlogger is currently abroad, and authorities are working to establish contact with him.

The incident in question occurred at a hotel on MG Road during Zakir’s stay on Tuesday night. The complainant, a Saudi Arabian citizen, had connected with a Kasaragod native through social media and had been in a romantic relationship with him for the past two months.

According to the victim’s account, Zakir molested her while her partner briefly left the room. She initially hesitated to approach the police due to the trauma she experienced but eventually filed a complaint after receiving support from close associates.

The police have registered a case of molestation and wrongful restraint, and Zakir’s statement is pending. Authorities hope he will cooperate with the investigation without delay. Ernakulam Central Assistant Commissioner of Police C Jayakumar revealed that Zakir had already left the country before the complainant lodged her complaint.

“His close aides told us that he is touring a Gulf country. We will question him soon after he returns to India. The investigation has just started and we are in the process of collecting evidence and verifying the statements we received,” Jayakumar said. Upon contact, Zakir shared a YouTube channel link presenting his side of the story. In the video, Zakir acknowledged the couple’s visit to his hotel room but vehemently denied any molestation.

