Writer C R Omanakuttan passes away at 80

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Malayalam writer and academician C R Omanakuttan, 80, passed away at a private hospital in Kochi following a cardiac arrest on Saturday. Born at Thirunakkara in Kottayam in 1943, Omanakuttan worked as an information officer with the Public Relations Department for four years.

Later he opted for the teaching profession and joined Kozhikode Meenchantha College as a lecturer. A year later he joined Ernakulam Maharaja’s College and retired from service in 1998 after 23 years of service.

Known for his satire and humorous criticism, Omanakuttan has published 25 books. Kalpadu, Omanakathakal, Pakarnnattam, Ezhava Sivanum Varikunthavum, Abhinava Sakunthalam, Savamtheenikal, Bhranthante diary and Devadas are some of his popular works.

He was selected for the Kerala Sahitya Akademi award in 2010 for his book Sree Bhoothanatha Vilasam Nair Hotel. He published a series of articles on the Emergency and the notorious Rajan case, which were published under the name Savamtheenikal. The revised edition of the book was released in 2023 and actors Mammootty and Salim Kumar who were his students at Maharaja’s College attended the book release function. He had also served as a director board member of the Kerala State Film Development Corporation, and a member of the advisory committee of the Department of Culture and the Mahatma Gandhi University Syllabus revision committee.

He is survived by his wife Hemalatha, son Amal Neerad (film director), daughter Anupa (Maharaja’s College), son-in-law Gopan Chidambaram (scriptwriter) and daughter-in-law Jyothirmayi (actor). The body will be kept for public homage at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. The cremation will be held at Ravipuram Crematorium at 2 p.m.

A witness to the trauma of Eachara Varrier

When he joined Kozhikode Meenchantha College as a lecturer in 1974, he had as his roommate T V Eachara Varrier, father of P Rajan, the victim in the notorious case of police brutality during Emergency. Rajan, a student at the Regional Engineering College in Kozhikode, used to visit Varrier at the staff quarters.

In his book ‘Savamtheenikal’, Omanakuttan recalls his close association with Rajan and the trauma of Varrier who ran from pillar to post for the release of his son who was arrested alleging association with the Naxal movement. Rajan was arrested from his hostel on March 1, 1976. Omanakuttan had accompanied Varrier to meet police officers in several districts for Rajan’s release.

Emergency was withdrawn on March 22, 1977, and there was no information about Rajan who was missing for 13 months. As Varrier moved the HC, the then-home minister K Karunakaran declared in the assembly that Rajan was never arrested and was not in police custody.

KOCHI: Malayalam writer and academician C R Omanakuttan, 80, passed away at a private hospital in Kochi following a cardiac arrest on Saturday. Born at Thirunakkara in Kottayam in 1943, Omanakuttan worked as an information officer with the Public Relations Department for four years. Later he opted for the teaching profession and joined Kozhikode Meenchantha College as a lecturer. A year later he joined Ernakulam Maharaja’s College and retired from service in 1998 after 23 years of service. Known for his satire and humorous criticism, Omanakuttan has published 25 books. Kalpadu, Omanakathakal, Pakarnnattam, Ezhava Sivanum Varikunthavum, Abhinava Sakunthalam, Savamtheenikal, Bhranthante diary and Devadas are some of his popular works. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He was selected for the Kerala Sahitya Akademi award in 2010 for his book Sree Bhoothanatha Vilasam Nair Hotel. He published a series of articles on the Emergency and the notorious Rajan case, which were published under the name Savamtheenikal. The revised edition of the book was released in 2023 and actors Mammootty and Salim Kumar who were his students at Maharaja’s College attended the book release function. He had also served as a director board member of the Kerala State Film Development Corporation, and a member of the advisory committee of the Department of Culture and the Mahatma Gandhi University Syllabus revision committee. He is survived by his wife Hemalatha, son Amal Neerad (film director), daughter Anupa (Maharaja’s College), son-in-law Gopan Chidambaram (scriptwriter) and daughter-in-law Jyothirmayi (actor). The body will be kept for public homage at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. The cremation will be held at Ravipuram Crematorium at 2 p.m. A witness to the trauma of Eachara Varrier When he joined Kozhikode Meenchantha College as a lecturer in 1974, he had as his roommate T V Eachara Varrier, father of P Rajan, the victim in the notorious case of police brutality during Emergency. Rajan, a student at the Regional Engineering College in Kozhikode, used to visit Varrier at the staff quarters. In his book ‘Savamtheenikal’, Omanakuttan recalls his close association with Rajan and the trauma of Varrier who ran from pillar to post for the release of his son who was arrested alleging association with the Naxal movement. Rajan was arrested from his hostel on March 1, 1976. Omanakuttan had accompanied Varrier to meet police officers in several districts for Rajan’s release. Emergency was withdrawn on March 22, 1977, and there was no information about Rajan who was missing for 13 months. As Varrier moved the HC, the then-home minister K Karunakaran declared in the assembly that Rajan was never arrested and was not in police custody.