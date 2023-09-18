2,000 singers, musicians to perform at Carolsav Live Concert on Dec 27

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: A record number of singers and musicians will perform at the Carolsav Live Concert to be held at Vijaya International Convention Centre, Tiruvalla, on December 27. In the massive live show, conducted by India’s 12 maestros, 2,000 musicians from around the globe will sing carols in Malayalam and Tamil. It is being organised by Zion Digital Studio, Kottayam. As many as 100 celebrated artists on a mix of Western and Indian musical instruments will make up the orchestra.

The maestros are music director Jerry Amaldev; violinist Rex Isaacs; choral music conductor and trainer Augustine Paul; Western, Carnatic and Syriac singing and composition exponent M P George Cor Episcopa; Cochin Chamber Orchestra conductor Pradeep Singh; composer and keyboard artist Albert Vijayan; composer and conductor Chitti Prakash Dhyriam; musician Rev Sajan P Mathew; composer and choir master Prof Abraham C Mathew; violinist, cellist and music conductor Faith Ragland; Tamil music evangelist Clement Vedanayagam Sastriar; and composer Thomas Jacob Kaithayil.

The orchestra will combine 60-odd string instruments such as violin, viola, cello, and double bass; woodwind instruments like piccolo, flute, oboe, clarinet, bassoon, and saxophone; brass instruments like trumpet, trombone, horn, and tuba; Indian tantri vadyas like sitar, veena, bansuri (woodwind), and santoor; percussion instruments like tabla, mridangam, ghatam, mukharshank, bells, and tambourines. Instruments like guitar, organ and vibraphone will also be part of the orchestra.

The vocal and orchestral direction of the 90-minute concert is by multi-instrumentalist and music director Thomas Jacob Kaithayil. “The event will bring the magic of pure carol music to the Christmas season. It will be first of its kind and a rarity in Indian music history featuring record number of singers, musicians and instruments,” said Thomas.

Six-month training

Carolsav Live Concert follows six months of online training and an on-stage practice session with all 12 conductors on the previous night. A few exceptional singers and choirs will get the chance to be part of the concert and intensive training, which is under way. For online registration, visit https://www.ziondigitalstudio.com/home-coming-live-concert/. Contact: 9496321417, 8921869541.

