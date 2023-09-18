Adequate system in place for Nipah diagnosis, testing: Health Minister Veena George

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Health Minister Veena George on Sunday said there was an adequate system for Nipah testing in place in Kerala, making it easier to curb its spread. “There is a system in place for Nipah testing and confirmation at the virology labs in Thiruvananthapuram , Kozhikode and Alappuzha.

This apart, mobile lab of Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology and another of National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, have been brought to Kozhikode. So, it is possible to conduct Nipah testing very quickly and strengthen preventive measures accordingly,” Veena said.

Testing for Nipah is a complicated procedure. Since it is a dangerous virus, it can be tested only by labs approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) . The virus is detected by polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing or real time- PCR.

How are samples taken?

Nasal and throat secretions, CSF, urine and blood of symptomatic individuals are collected for testing by following personal safety standards such as wearing PPE kits, N95 mask, faceshield and two gloves. Early stages of the Nipah infection is challenging as many do not show symptoms. However, early testing is critical to increase survival of the infected, preventing transmission, and effectively managing its spread. Therefore, even if an asymptomatic person on a patient’s contact list tests negative, they should remain in isolation for 21 days, the incubation period for the virus.

How is it diagnosed?

Nipah is diagnosed through results from PCR or real time polymerase chain reaction (RTPCR) testing. The test is done using reagent kits available from NIV, Pune. The RNA is isolated from samples for the first time. If the Nipah virus gene is detected, it will confirm the presence of the virus. The test takes three to four hours. At present, it is possible to conduct Nipah testing on time, get the results accordingly and carry out preventive measures vigorously. The health department is trying to bring the virus under control through this.

