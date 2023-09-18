Chennithala aspires for a prominent role in state

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Ramesh Chennithala is now on a mission to captivate the imagination of both party workers and the public as a ‘mass leader.’ His aim is to establish himself as a prominent figure of mass leadership within the state Congress. Having previously led the ‘I’ group, Chennithala is actively traversing the state, making efforts to build connections with grassroots party members. His determination reflects his commitment to staying relevant in the ever-changing political landscape.

This strategic shift in Chennithala’s approach comes as a response to the diminishing influence of both ‘A’ and ‘I’ groups, a trend that began following the passing of Oommen Chandy, the ‘A’ group leader. In the aftermath of his recent omission from a permanent seat on the Congress Working Committee (CWC), Chennithala is keenly aware of the necessity to cultivate ties with individuals at all levels, from grassroots to statewide — a figure acceptable to all party members and allies.

Despite his removal as Leader of Opposition following the 2021 election setback, Chennithala has not openly expressed discontent with the central leadership. He has stated that he abides by the decisions of the high command. Chennithala, a 67-year-old loyalist to the Gandhi family, has twice been part of the CWC, first as a special invitee in the late 1980s and then as a permanent invitee in 2004. He has also held leadership roles in seven different states and served as the head of the KPCC for a record nine years.

Party insiders believe Chennithala has the potential to become a mass leader, following in the footsteps of K Karunakaran and Chandy in the current political landscape. After the K Karunakaran-A K Antony era in the Congress state unit, the Chandy-Chennithala alliance held significant sway over the party’s organisational affairs. However, they have since been marginalised with the rise of leaders like AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, and KPCC president K Sudhakaran.

Following Chandy’s passing, there is heightened attention on Chennithala as he endeavours to establish connections across all demographic segments and potentially step into the void left by Chandy. Chennithala displayed resilience by persistently raising significant corruption allegations against the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government, notably concerning the recent AI camera deal.

K Baburaj, a senior journalist and political observer, noted that Chennithala is currently the only leader with strong grassroots connections across the state. “Veteran leader A K Antony is staying away from the mainstream, and K Sudhakran’s influence is primarily limited to Kannur and the Malabar region. Satheesan and Venugopal have also struggled to garner support from party cadres statewide. At this juncture, Chennithala is the only leader with strong connections to ordinary workers across the state,” he added.

Similar to Oommen Chandy, Chennithala is actively engaging with the public on various issues, believing that a political leader doesn’t necessarily require a formal position to champion the people’s causes, drawing inspiration from Indira Gandhi and K Karunakaran’s approach.

However, political commentator P Sujathan holds a different view, suggesting that Oommen Chandy’s void may be irreplaceable within the Congress. “No party is likely to find a leader of Oommen Chandy’s caliber in the near future. Currently, there is a prevailing anti-CPM sentiment, and the Congress should nominate a leader capable of garnering support from all sections of society to capitalise on this situation,” he opined.

