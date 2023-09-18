Nipah outbreak: Call for a robust public health system

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Against the backdrop of the ongoing Nipah crisis in the state, recurring outbreaks of infections have prompted health experts to emphasise the need for strengthening Kerala’s public health system.

They argue that the past neglect of disease surveillance has left the state at a disadvantage, not only in dealing with Nipah but various other viral infections that have affected both lives and the economy.

In an interview with TNIE, Dr T Jacob John, a renowned virologist who closely monitors developments in Kerala, stressed the importance of the timely detection of outbreaks.

He pointed out that in the absence of a robust public health framework, Nipah cases may go undetected, until numbers assume serious proportions. He noted that the state had neglected the establishment of a strong microbiology infrastructure until the late 1990s and early 2000s.

In 1999, Dr John was actively involved in the creation of a disease surveillance model that involved both private and public sector hospitals. This model proved successful, and there were initial discussions about expanding the role of the Kerala State Institute of Virology and Infectious Diseases in Alappuzha. However, these plans failed to materialise, and Dr John suspects vested interests may have thwarted the efforts.

Day of relief; 42 samples test negative

Kozhikode: Sunday was a day of relief for Kozhikode as no new cases of Nipah were reported in the district, Health Minister Veena George said. She said all the 42 test results received on Sunday were negative. A nine-year-old boy under treatment has been taken off ventilator and is now on oxygen support, she said. P4

