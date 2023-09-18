Tourism on track amid virus threat, says Riyas

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even amid concerns over Nipah, the government has said that tourism activities across the state are going on ‘normally and safely’ with all events, including the Champions Boat League, taking place as per schedule.

In a statement, Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas said tourism department officials are in close touch with the travel and hospitality industry and service providers, and the general feedback is that all tourism activities are on track as planned.

“The situation is well under control in a few pockets of Kozhikode district from where some cases of Nipah virus infection were repor ted,” the minister, who is camping in Kozhikode, said in the statement. According to the minister, coordinated and foolproof containment measures have been put in place in the affected areas.

“The government has mobilised the medical community and the health infrastructure in full strength. Localised quarantine zones have been demarcated and all precautions are in place. The strong and timely interventions have started yielding results.

Given the state’s strong health infrastructure and history of effective interventions during the past medical emergencies, Kerala has always remained a safe destination for tourists, and the situation is no different now,” Riyas said.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even amid concerns over Nipah, the government has said that tourism activities across the state are going on ‘normally and safely’ with all events, including the Champions Boat League, taking place as per schedule. In a statement, Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas said tourism department officials are in close touch with the travel and hospitality industry and service providers, and the general feedback is that all tourism activities are on track as planned. “The situation is well under control in a few pockets of Kozhikode district from where some cases of Nipah virus infection were repor ted,” the minister, who is camping in Kozhikode, said in the statement. According to the minister, coordinated and foolproof containment measures have been put in place in the affected areas.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The government has mobilised the medical community and the health infrastructure in full strength. Localised quarantine zones have been demarcated and all precautions are in place. The strong and timely interventions have started yielding results. Given the state’s strong health infrastructure and history of effective interventions during the past medical emergencies, Kerala has always remained a safe destination for tourists, and the situation is no different now,” Riyas said.