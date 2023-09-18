What co-operative scams? UDF scuttles Kerala govt’s reform proposals

K S Sreejith By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when scandals have gripped many co-operative societies in the state, legislators have successfully killed off measures suggested by the government in The Kerala Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill to check corruption.

The bill was passed unanimously on Thursday. Among the key proposed amendments that was done away with was a two-term limit for office-bearers. Another involved empowering the government to suspend administrative committees of societies under a cloud of suspicion.

At a select committee meeting held after public hearings, UDF members vehemently objected to both clauses. “The government proposed term limits following allegations of corruption against many longserving office-bearers of various societies,” Minister V N Vasavan told TNIE. “UDF MLAs opposed the proposal. They said a two-term limit was unacceptable.

They also opposed the proposed amendment to suspend administrative committees facing corruption charges. Opposition MLAs feared misuse of the clause. As per the amendment, suspension would have been revoked if charges were not proven. UDF MLAs met the CM to convey their opposition,” the minister said.

At a meeting called by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and attended by Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan and other committee members, UDF members said the front would support the bill if term of office was raised to three, instead of two, as proposed in the amendment. The government consented. The proposal to suspend administrative committees was however dropped after the opposition stuck to its position.

The government had proposed debarring committees against which a primary inquiry had proven grievous corruption charges. Co-operative department officials said they believed the proposed amendment would have helped further democratise the sector. UDF MLAs claimed that the proposal to fix the term of office- bearers has no legality.

“Since MLAs, MPs, local selfgovernment representatives can stand for election throughout their lifetime, how could we propose a term for the co-operative sector?” said Sunny Joseph, a Congress member of the subject committee. “Many people working in cooperative societies brought this denial of natural justice to our notice at the hearings.

We also felt that the proposed clause powering the government to suspend administrative committees could be used in a politically motivated manner. We also helped change a proposal to appoint a government official as co-operative registrar. As per the amendment, only IAS officers could be appointed,” he said.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when scandals have gripped many co-operative societies in the state, legislators have successfully killed off measures suggested by the government in The Kerala Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill to check corruption. The bill was passed unanimously on Thursday. Among the key proposed amendments that was done away with was a two-term limit for office-bearers. Another involved empowering the government to suspend administrative committees of societies under a cloud of suspicion. At a select committee meeting held after public hearings, UDF members vehemently objected to both clauses. “The government proposed term limits following allegations of corruption against many longserving office-bearers of various societies,” Minister V N Vasavan told TNIE. “UDF MLAs opposed the proposal. They said a two-term limit was unacceptable.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); They also opposed the proposed amendment to suspend administrative committees facing corruption charges. Opposition MLAs feared misuse of the clause. As per the amendment, suspension would have been revoked if charges were not proven. UDF MLAs met the CM to convey their opposition,” the minister said. At a meeting called by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and attended by Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan and other committee members, UDF members said the front would support the bill if term of office was raised to three, instead of two, as proposed in the amendment. The government consented. The proposal to suspend administrative committees was however dropped after the opposition stuck to its position. The government had proposed debarring committees against which a primary inquiry had proven grievous corruption charges. Co-operative department officials said they believed the proposed amendment would have helped further democratise the sector. UDF MLAs claimed that the proposal to fix the term of office- bearers has no legality. “Since MLAs, MPs, local selfgovernment representatives can stand for election throughout their lifetime, how could we propose a term for the co-operative sector?” said Sunny Joseph, a Congress member of the subject committee. “Many people working in cooperative societies brought this denial of natural justice to our notice at the hearings. We also felt that the proposed clause powering the government to suspend administrative committees could be used in a politically motivated manner. We also helped change a proposal to appoint a government official as co-operative registrar. As per the amendment, only IAS officers could be appointed,” he said.