19 nurses from Kerala jailed in Kuwait following raid on clinic

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In an incident that has left Kerala expats in Kuwait worried, 30 Indians including 19 Malayali nurses working in a private clinic in Maliya city have been arrested and jailed. They were detained following a raid by the Kuwait Manpower Committee at the clinic on September 13.

The kin of some of the nurses alleged that the authorities have not clarified as to why they were arrested, even five days after the police action. Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy has begun talks with the Kuwaiti authorities as per the instruction of the Central government.

Bijoy Alexander, husband of Jesin, one of the 19 Malayali nurses arrested, said authorities swooped in on Padra Clinic and arrested all the 60 staff working there. “We are in the dark as they have not said as to why the action was taken, or clarified the charges under which the nurses were arrested,” Bijoy told TNIE over phone.

It is learnt that some sections of the clinic were apparently functioning without valid licences, he said.

“But the staff were not aware of anything regarding the licence or the existence of any legal issues that the clinic was involved in,” said Bijoy, a native of Pathanamthitta.

‘Efforts on to ensure release of nurses’

“My wife, a BSc Nurse, has the attestation certificate from the Kuwait government. We have not violated any rules or guidelines,” said Bijoy, adding that Jesin had been working as a nurse in Kuwait for the past eight years. Jesin, who recently rejoined work after maternity leave, has been working at the clinic for the past three years. The couple has a one-month-old baby and an eight-year-old daughter. They live in Jaleel Al Shuyoukh, Kuwait.

“It has been five days since she has been picked up by the police. But even now we have not received any answers. We have approached the officials with the Indian embassy seeking help,” said Bijoy. “We have valid visas and permits. Even the children have visas,” he added.

Johny, the husband of another nurse, told TNIE that even the police don’t know the charges under which they were arrested.

According to sources in NORKA, the Kuwait Manpower Committee has cited several reasons for the arrests. “Some of the charges are that the nurses were working without relevant licences and didn’t have the required qualification,” said the NORKA official. “All these nurses have been working at the private clinic for the past three to 10 years. The hospital is owned and run by an Iranian national,” said the official.

“Steps have been initiated for intervention on behalf of the nurses. The embassy has sought humanitarian concessions and is also trying to find ways to free them from the jail,” said the official.

‘TALKS ON TO FREE NURSES’

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said talks with the Kuwaiti authorities have commenced to ensure the release of the 30 detained Indians.

NORKA sources said the Kuwaiti authorities have cited several reasons for the arrests, including lack of relevant licences

TALKS HAVE BEGUN: MURALEEDHARAN

Union Minister V Muraleedharan said talks with the Kuwaiti authorities have commenced to ensure the release of the 30 detained Indians. He said there are some technical issues with regard to the licence of the clinic where the nurses have been working. “Some of the detained have infants who have to be breastfed. We have made arrangements with the authorities to allow these mothers to feed their infants,” he added.

