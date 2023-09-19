CPM not to be part of grand Opposition alliance

K S Sreejith By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a setback to the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) that was launched with much fanfare, the CPM has decided not to be part of the grand Opposition bloc. The party Politburo, in a two-day meeting, has also decided against seat sharing with other parties, as part of the alliance.

The CPM top brass informed leaders of the Congress and other constituents of the alliance that its decision not to nominate a representative to the coordination committee of INDIA was taken on the basis of this political position.

“The CPM does not enter into a political alliance unless there is a basic understanding,” senior PB member Prakash Karat told TNIE. “We cannot form an alliance with the Congress, Trinamool Congress or Shiv Sena. The CPM will go for seat adjustments in each state according to the political situation prevailing in that particular state,” he said.

Nevertheless, the CPM will share broader platforms like public meetings and protests in and out of Parliament with the INDIA constituents. The party will also work out seat adjustments with regional parties in states. Where the BJP and Congress are involved in a direct fight, the CPM will ask its cadre to vote against the saffron party.

CPM not in favour of transforming broad platform into alliance

“The leadership meeting of the opposition parties in Mumbai had already decided to engage in seat adjustments in states with respective state leaderships,” Karat said. CPM’s position, reiterated at the 23rd Party Congress in Kannur last year, is against the party entering into pre-poll alliance at the national level. An alliance can be formed after the general election if the opposition stands a chance to oust BJP. Seat adjustments shall be made with the secular party that is likely to defeat BJP.

CPM is very much part of the broad political platform against BJP at the national level. However, the party is against transforming it into an alliance.

“Once an alliance is formed, it would be easier for the BJP to point out the contradictions within the coalition. In many states ruled by INDIA partners, there are anti-incumbency factors. There are allegations of scams. It would only lead to people viewing BJP as the opposition in such states. We don’t want that to happen,” a CPM Central Committee member said.

There are indications that the Kerala unit, which holds the sway in CPM, got the backing of the once all-powerful West Bengal unit while pushing the decision. The Kerala unit has been unwavering in its opposition to joining hands with Congress and other “right-wing” parties.

The West Bengal unit informed the central leadership that since a strong anti-incumbency factor exists in the state against the ruling Trinamool Congress, any form of alliance with the TMC will only benefit BJP. Besides, after joining the alliance, the TMC is propagating that it is playing a major role in INDIA. CPM has asked its cadre to question this claim and tell the public that TMC was reluctant to join the national alliance at first and tried to torpedo it by floating a parallel alliance.

