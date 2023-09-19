CPM stance on INDIA irks CPI, Cong

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM’s decision to stay away from the INDIA alliance coordination committee has sparked discontent among several leaders, including those from CPI and Congress. While CPI leaders have chosen not to express their dissatisfaction publicly, Congress has downplayed the matter, asserting that the decision will not impact the alliance.

“CPM’s decision comes in the wake of an internal power struggle within the party. The conflict between Kerala CPM and the national leadership resulted in this,” said a senior Left leader seeking anonymity.

Congress state president K Sudhakaran criticised CPM for opting out of the alliance and emphasised that the group was not formed with CPM in mind. "It’s part of an alliance to combat BJP. CPM needs to join only if it’s interested,” said Sudhakaran, who alleged that it was the state CPM that opposed the party’s participation in the alliance.

RMP state secretary N Venu suggested that the CPM chose not to send its representative to the committee due to ongoing investigations by the Enforcement Directorate against several politburo members.

Congress organisational secretary K C Venugopal dismissed reports of discord within the Opposition alliance, stating that CPM’s decision will not disrupt the alliance’s goals. “CPM conveyed its reluctance to be a part of the coordination committee. It has the right to take such a decision. It will not affect the alliance,” he said, adding that the alliance is a broad platform formed to unseat BJP from power. Just because such an alliance was formed, it doesn’t mean all parties should set aside their respective ideologies, he added.

CPM state secretary M V Govindan reiterated the party’s commitment to opposing the BJP and emphasised its dedication to opposition unity.

CPI national secretariat member Binoy Viswam clarified that the CPM’s decision does not imply that the party will distance itself from the alliance.

“It’s simply that the CPM will not participate in the coordination committee. This doesn’t indicate that the party won’t be part of the alliance. It remains the party’s prerogative to determine whether it will join the committee or not,” he explained.

MARKAZUDAWA UNHAPPY

Kozhikode: Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen (KNM) Markazudawa expressed strong disapproval of the CPM’s decision to keep away from the INDIA alliance coordination committee, calling it a self-destructive move. In a statement on Monday, Markazudawa urged all parties, including CPM, to take decisions considering the “dangerous situation” prevalent in the country. It emphasised the significance of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, asserting that it will determine whether India would continue as an independent and democratic nation.

