Home States Kerala

Delayed payments, son’s illness: Farmer ends life

He was distressed with the delayed payments for paddy procured by the government and had also received devastating news of his son’s serious ailment.

Published: 19th September 2023 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2023 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA:  An 88-year-old farmer, K R Rajappan from Ambalappuzha, ended his life on Sunday. He was distressed with the delayed payments for paddy procured by the government and had also received devastating news of his son’s serious ailment.

Rajappan and his son Prakashan had been cultivating paddy on a three-acre plot for many years. After their paddy was procured, they received Paddy Receipt Sheets (PRS) on May 6. Reports indicate that Rajappan was owed Rs 1,02,045, while Prakashan was awaiting Rs 55,054. In anticipation of Onam, Rajappan received Rs 28,043 in his account, and Prakashan got Rs 15,163. However, Rajappan had been in anguish due to the prolonged delay in receiving the remaining payment.

“Paddy cultivation was the sole source of income for the family, and they had been facing financial difficulties. Prakashan was admitted to Amrita Hospital in Ernakulam and underwent major surgery for throat cancer. After an extended hospital stay, Prakashan returned home in a deteriorated condition on Friday, which further devastated Rajappan and may have driven him to take the extreme step,” a relative said.

On Sunday morning, Rajappan consumed poison typically used for paddy cultivation. His final rites were conducted at his home premises in the evening.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp