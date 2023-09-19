Delayed payments, son’s illness: Farmer ends life

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: An 88-year-old farmer, K R Rajappan from Ambalappuzha, ended his life on Sunday. He was distressed with the delayed payments for paddy procured by the government and had also received devastating news of his son’s serious ailment.

Rajappan and his son Prakashan had been cultivating paddy on a three-acre plot for many years. After their paddy was procured, they received Paddy Receipt Sheets (PRS) on May 6. Reports indicate that Rajappan was owed Rs 1,02,045, while Prakashan was awaiting Rs 55,054. In anticipation of Onam, Rajappan received Rs 28,043 in his account, and Prakashan got Rs 15,163. However, Rajappan had been in anguish due to the prolonged delay in receiving the remaining payment.

“Paddy cultivation was the sole source of income for the family, and they had been facing financial difficulties. Prakashan was admitted to Amrita Hospital in Ernakulam and underwent major surgery for throat cancer. After an extended hospital stay, Prakashan returned home in a deteriorated condition on Friday, which further devastated Rajappan and may have driven him to take the extreme step,” a relative said.

On Sunday morning, Rajappan consumed poison typically used for paddy cultivation. His final rites were conducted at his home premises in the evening.

