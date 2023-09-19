Home States Kerala

Education department prepared to deal with Nipah outbreak

Special educators will conduct online classes for children with special needs. Education officers will monitor the conduct of online classes.

Published: 19th September 2023

Minister for General Education V Sivankutty. (File photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The general education department is prepared to face the Nipah situation in Kozhikode, Minister V Sivankutty has said. The department is conducting regular meetings to make decisions according to the latest developments, he said. Online education facility has been arranged at all the schools. All teachers have been trained to use the technology.

Educational institutions that lack sophisticated infrastructure will use available platforms for conducting classes. The department conducted an online meeting of all higher secondary school principals in the district.

Special educators will conduct online classes for children with special needs. Education officers will monitor the conduct of online classes. They will collect data on classes conducted by all schools. 

