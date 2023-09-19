Home States Kerala

Karuvannur Cooperative Bank scandal: Ex-board member blames CPM for irregularities

CPI nominee Mini Nandhan alleged that until the audit report in 2019, board members were all ignorant of the irregularities at the bank.

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Even as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) expanded its investigation into the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank scandal, a former director board member of the bank blamed CPM leaders and the party for the irregularities. 

Twelve of the 14 members of the board were jailed for several months as a part of the investigation. While CPI nominees of the bank sought a proper investigation, CPM nominees demanded a judicial probe into the scam. 

Mahesh K, who was a board member from 2012 to 2016, alleged that nothing happened at the bank without the knowledge of CPM local leader C K Chandran and the party area committee. His wife, Ambili Mahesh, who served as an Asha worker, was also a member of the director board. 

CPI nominee Mini Nandhan alleged that until the audit report in 2019, board members were all ignorant of the irregularities at the bank.

