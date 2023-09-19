Karuvannur Cooperative Bank scandal: Ex-board member blames CPM for irregularities

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Even as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) expanded its investigation into the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank scandal, a former director board member of the bank blamed CPM leaders and the party for the irregularities.

Twelve of the 14 members of the board were jailed for several months as a part of the investigation. While CPI nominees of the bank sought a proper investigation, CPM nominees demanded a judicial probe into the scam.

Mahesh K, who was a board member from 2012 to 2016, alleged that nothing happened at the bank without the knowledge of CPM local leader C K Chandran and the party area committee. His wife, Ambili Mahesh, who served as an Asha worker, was also a member of the director board.

CPI nominee Mini Nandhan alleged that until the audit report in 2019, board members were all ignorant of the irregularities at the bank.

