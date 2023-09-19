Karuvannur Cooperative Bank scandal: Ex-board member blames CPM for irregularities
CPI nominee Mini Nandhan alleged that until the audit report in 2019, board members were all ignorant of the irregularities at the bank.
Published: 19th September 2023 07:19 AM | Last Updated: 19th September 2023 07:19 AM | A+A A-
THRISSUR: Even as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) expanded its investigation into the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank scandal, a former director board member of the bank blamed CPM leaders and the party for the irregularities.
Twelve of the 14 members of the board were jailed for several months as a part of the investigation. While CPI nominees of the bank sought a proper investigation, CPM nominees demanded a judicial probe into the scam.
Mahesh K, who was a board member from 2012 to 2016, alleged that nothing happened at the bank without the knowledge of CPM local leader C K Chandran and the party area committee. His wife, Ambili Mahesh, who served as an Asha worker, was also a member of the director board.
CPI nominee Mini Nandhan alleged that until the audit report in 2019, board members were all ignorant of the irregularities at the bank.