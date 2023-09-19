Kerala: Drug racket turns violent to protect turf, busted; cop suspended for links

Lesly Joseph By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The recent suspension of a police officer for suspected links to a Thamarassery-based drug gang, which had been operating in the area with impunity for over a year, is a pointer to the influence such rackets wield in the state.

The network’s modus operandi was unheard of in the state. Ring members maintained a shed in Ambalathukunnu for around one-and-a-half years. The facility was frequented even by students and teenagers in search of ‘the stuff.’ The temporary unit even had a generator and was guarded by ferocious dogs, including rottweilers. Local residents had on several occasion brought it to the notice of officers, but to no avail. The house of Mansoor Koorimunda, who works in Kuwait, is very close the facility. He was forced to install CCTVs as strangers started flocking to the area and the security of his family was imperilled.

This infuriated the gang, which attacked the family on the night of September 4. “Muhammad Ayub, the kingpin of the racket, sought places that are less crowded and away from town to carry out his activities. So, he bought the land near my house and set up a temporary shed. The number of visitors and vehicles increased in the last six months, which became a safety concern for my wife and children,” said Mansoor.

The gang pelted stones and damaged the windows of Mansoor’s house. They also threatened to attack the neighbours who intervened on hearing the commotion. A police team reached the spot, but officers were also pelted with stones. The gang stabbed Irshad, a local resident, who sustained injuries on his hand. Additional police force led by the DySP rushed to the spot and one person was taken into custody.

“Over the next four days a team of 10 police officers were deployed to guard our house. We couldn’t sleep at night and were even scared to step out in the daytime until the police arrested some of the assailants,” Mansoor said.

The incident was an eyeopener and many organisations and political parties staged protests demanding action. Police arrested 10 drug pushers, including a woman, Pushpa, and Ayub in connection with the attack. “We are searching for the other accused,” said Ashraf Thangal Kandiyil, Thamarassery DySP.

Many organisations had raised doubts about the dubious role of police officers in aiding drug gangs. This was validated when some photos of Rijilesh, a civil officer with Kodenchery police station, appeared on social media. On Sunday, he was suspended pending an inquiry.

KOZHIKODE: The recent suspension of a police officer for suspected links to a Thamarassery-based drug gang, which had been operating in the area with impunity for over a year, is a pointer to the influence such rackets wield in the state. The network’s modus operandi was unheard of in the state. Ring members maintained a shed in Ambalathukunnu for around one-and-a-half years. The facility was frequented even by students and teenagers in search of ‘the stuff.’ The temporary unit even had a generator and was guarded by ferocious dogs, including rottweilers. Local residents had on several occasion brought it to the notice of officers, but to no avail. The house of Mansoor Koorimunda, who works in Kuwait, is very close the facility. He was forced to install CCTVs as strangers started flocking to the area and the security of his family was imperilled. This infuriated the gang, which attacked the family on the night of September 4. “Muhammad Ayub, the kingpin of the racket, sought places that are less crowded and away from town to carry out his activities. So, he bought the land near my house and set up a temporary shed. The number of visitors and vehicles increased in the last six months, which became a safety concern for my wife and children,” said Mansoor. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The gang pelted stones and damaged the windows of Mansoor’s house. They also threatened to attack the neighbours who intervened on hearing the commotion. A police team reached the spot, but officers were also pelted with stones. The gang stabbed Irshad, a local resident, who sustained injuries on his hand. Additional police force led by the DySP rushed to the spot and one person was taken into custody. “Over the next four days a team of 10 police officers were deployed to guard our house. We couldn’t sleep at night and were even scared to step out in the daytime until the police arrested some of the assailants,” Mansoor said. The incident was an eyeopener and many organisations and political parties staged protests demanding action. Police arrested 10 drug pushers, including a woman, Pushpa, and Ayub in connection with the attack. “We are searching for the other accused,” said Ashraf Thangal Kandiyil, Thamarassery DySP. Many organisations had raised doubts about the dubious role of police officers in aiding drug gangs. This was validated when some photos of Rijilesh, a civil officer with Kodenchery police station, appeared on social media. On Sunday, he was suspended pending an inquiry.