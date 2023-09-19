Home States Kerala

Kerala: Leader of Opposition counters former finance minister’s charges

V D Satheesan has blamed former finance minister T M Thomas Isaac for the state’s fiscal crisis and termed him the first accused for pushing the state into the difficult situation.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has blamed former finance minister T M Thomas Isaac for the state’s fiscal crisis and termed him the first accused for pushing the state into the difficult situation. He also took a jibe at Isaac’s successor K N Balagopal. When the Opposition raised the adjournment motion in the assembly on Thursday, the reply by the incumbent finance minister was flimsy which led Isaac to come out with a clarification on the same, Satheesan stated in the Facebook post. 

He said that he was actually waiting for Isaac’s reaction on the financial crisis, as it was on the expected lines. In a snide remark, Satheesan said that the disasters that happened during Isaac’s tenure as finance minister have pushed the state into a financial muddle.  

“The Opposition had alleged that it was the lackadaisical attitude of the state government, extravagance as well as the wrong policies of the Centre which led to the fiscal crisis. We also exposed the failure of the state government in collecting funds from IGST,” said Satheesan.

He added that neither Isaac nor his successor can absolve themselves from the issue. Satheesan said that he would continue the trial against the LDF government.

