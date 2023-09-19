Nearly 71% of those in rehabilitation centres in Ekm under the age of 21

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In Ernakulam, where the most number of drug seizures are reported in the state, teenagers and students are easy prey of drug peddlers. Often, students hailing from other districts are used as carriers. Last year, the excise department registered a case after sedative medicines were recovered from a student who used them to get a high. The investigation revealed that the Plus-One student had forged a prescription to procure the medicine. “It was found that there are several paid and free mobile applications which offer online consultations, issue prescriptions and maintain a medical history of users. The accused downloaded an app and registered themselves as a doctor and issued the prescription. They bought the sedatives using the prescription. The incident came to light when our team in North Paravoor arrested a youth with the medicines,” an officer said.

Ernakulam excise deputy commissioner B Tennymon says when such incidents come to the notice of officers, those involved are referred to the Vimukthi de-addiction programme. “The pragramme has helped several teenagers return to normal life,” he said.

In 2022, around 71% of those who underwent alcohol and drug de-addiction in the district were under the age of 21. Nearly 30% were minors. However, officers believe the issue is more serious than is made out to be as many parents never report the matter to authorities or seek assistance fearing social stigma and their reputation.

In 2023, Kochi city police registered two cases in which ganja-laced candy was recovered. Ernakulam central police arrested five persons and recovered 1,600 ganja-laced candy. Officers suspect that the gang was targeting school and college students. Excise officers recently seized candy from shops near educational institutions in Kochi and sent them for chemical analysis to ensure they were not laced with narcotics.

According to cops, several students who come to Kochi from other parts of the state for short-term courses are being increasingly targeted by drug peddlers. Last year, they arrested two 18-year-olds, including a girl, with 120g of MDMA.

