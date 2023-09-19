Nipah situation under control after 71 people test negative

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The test reports of 71 people under the high-risk contact category turned negative for Nipah on Monday, bringing relief to the health department and district administration. The health condition of the patients currently under treatment is also satisfactory.

“I have been informed that the health condition of the nine-year-old boy who is on ventilator support is improving. Efforts are also underway to add those left out to the contact list. The officers, with the help of the police, are checking the mobile tower location of the index case to find the source of the virus,” said Health Minister Veena George.

The minister also said the activities of the police in the containment zone are exemplary. Currently, 1,270 people are in the contact list of the patients. Of them, 127 people are the contact of a Cheruvannur native, 407 are those of the first deceased person and 168 that of a health worker. There are 448 people in the contact list of the deceased Ayanchery resident. A total of 37 people were added to the total list on Monday.

The health workers visited 14,015 houses on Monday alone. They have so far covered 47,605 houses.

Although no new Nipah cases are being reported in the state, Minister Veena urged the public to remain vigilant. “The situation is under control. However, it should be observed constantly and action should be taken as per the protocol. Those on the contact list should remain in isolation for 21 days from the day of contact,” she said.

Meanwhile, the neighbouring districts are also remaining cautious. A total of 45 people are under quarantine in other districts. The authorities have also strengthened the prevention activities by conducting fever surveillance and expert committee meetings. An ambulance and isolation wards have been set up separately in every district. A state-level control room is functioning in the health department directorate.

5 MORE IN CONTACT LIST IN MALAPPURAM TEST -VE



Malappuram: Five more individuals included in the Nipah contact list in Malappuram have tested negative for the virus, said DMO R Renuka on Monday. This brings the total number of individuals with negative saliva samples in the district to 11. In total, 17 samples were sent for testing and the results for the remaining six will be received soon, added the DMO.

