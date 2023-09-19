Online harassment of women politicians, female relatives of leaders on rise in Kerala

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Targeted online harassment of women politicians and female family members of the state's prominent political leaders are on the rise in Kerala, prompting the cyber wing of the state police to assert that stern action will be taken against the culprits.

In the last three days, at least three complaints have been lodged by the female family members of prominent political leaders of both the ruling CPI(M) and the Opposition Congress in Kerala.

On September 17, Amrutha Satheesan, wife of CPI(M) Rajya Sabha member A A Rahim, lodged a case against a Facebook page named 'Kottayam Kunjachan', alleging harassment through cyberspace.

In the FIR, registered against two other social media handles for sharing such contents, it was alleged that they have used her images and posted them using vulgar comments and expressions.

The wife of the late youth leader of the CPI(M), P Biju, and a woman leader of the CPI(M) from Palakkad, were also subjected to brutal online harassment.

They have also approached the police, seeking action against the culprits involved in the criminal acts.

Two days ago, Maria Oommen, the eldest daughter of the late Congress leader and former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, lodged a complaint against the alleged online harassment against her.

In her complaint, Maria alleged that she has been targeted in cyberspace after the Puthuppally by-election.

She lodged the complaint with the state police chief.

During the by-election, another daughter of Chandy, Achu Oommen, had also approached the police about the online harassment.

The wife of LDF candidate in the by-poll, Jaick C Thomas, was also subjected to brutal trolling, and she too approached the police.

A police official from Thiruvananthapuram said they have received the complaints and warned that stern action will be taken against the culprits.

