SSLC exams from March 4 to 25

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The SSLC examination will be held from March 4 to 25, 2024. Valuation camp will be held from April 3 to 17, 2024. Education Minister V Sivankutty announced the timetable for the examination in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. The SSLC model examination will be held on five days between February 19 and 23. The IT Model examination will be held on nine days between January 17 and 29. The 10-day IT examination will be from February 1 to 14, 2024.

Higher secondary exam

The first and second-year higher secondary examination will be held from March 1 to 26, 2024. The notification will be issued in October. The model examinations for first and second-year higher secondary examinations will be held between February 15 and 21, 2024. Practical examination for second-year higher secondary examination will begin on January 22, 2024.

The timetable for higher secondary exam has been announced. The Plus I improvement examinations will be held on October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13. As many as 4,04,075 students will appear for the exam. Of these, 43,476 are from Kozhikode. The first-year improvement examination for VHSE will be held from October 9 to 13. In all, 27,633 students will appear for the examination. Of these, 2,661 are from Kozhikode.

D.El.Ed exam

The D.El.Ed examination will be from 9 to 21 October. A total of 698 students from Kozhikode will appear for the examination at 14 centres.

REVISED TEXTBOOKS FOR SELECT CLASSES FROM NEXT YEAR: MIN



T’Puram: Textbooks of five classes are likely to be revised in the next academic year. Efforts are on to launch revised books for Classes 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9 in 2024, said General Education Minister V Sivankutty. The move comes as the last comprehensive revision in school curriculum was done 15 years ago, he said.

ARTS FEST IN KOLLAM FROM JANUARY 4-8

The state school arts festival will be held in Kollam from January 4-8, 2024. Thrissur will host the school sports and games from October 16-20 this year. The special school arts festival will be held in Ernakulam from November 9-11 and the science festival will be held in the state capital from November 30 to December 3, 2023.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The SSLC examination will be held from March 4 to 25, 2024. Valuation camp will be held from April 3 to 17, 2024. Education Minister V Sivankutty announced the timetable for the examination in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. The SSLC model examination will be held on five days between February 19 and 23. The IT Model examination will be held on nine days between January 17 and 29. The 10-day IT examination will be from February 1 to 14, 2024. Higher secondary exam The first and second-year higher secondary examination will be held from March 1 to 26, 2024. The notification will be issued in October. The model examinations for first and second-year higher secondary examinations will be held between February 15 and 21, 2024. Practical examination for second-year higher secondary examination will begin on January 22, 2024.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The timetable for higher secondary exam has been announced. The Plus I improvement examinations will be held on October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13. As many as 4,04,075 students will appear for the exam. Of these, 43,476 are from Kozhikode. The first-year improvement examination for VHSE will be held from October 9 to 13. In all, 27,633 students will appear for the examination. Of these, 2,661 are from Kozhikode. D.El.Ed exam The D.El.Ed examination will be from 9 to 21 October. A total of 698 students from Kozhikode will appear for the examination at 14 centres. REVISED TEXTBOOKS FOR SELECT CLASSES FROM NEXT YEAR: MIN T’Puram: Textbooks of five classes are likely to be revised in the next academic year. Efforts are on to launch revised books for Classes 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9 in 2024, said General Education Minister V Sivankutty. The move comes as the last comprehensive revision in school curriculum was done 15 years ago, he said. ARTS FEST IN KOLLAM FROM JANUARY 4-8 The state school arts festival will be held in Kollam from January 4-8, 2024. Thrissur will host the school sports and games from October 16-20 this year. The special school arts festival will be held in Ernakulam from November 9-11 and the science festival will be held in the state capital from November 30 to December 3, 2023.