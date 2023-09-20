A member of INDIA bloc, not a partner, clarifies CPM

K S Sreejith By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the CPM’s decision to stay away from the organisational structure of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) has invited flak from political circles, the party leadership has decided to explain its political stand to the public. The leadership dismissed criticism that Kerala CPM’s animosity towards the Congress has resulted in the decision to stay away from the coordination committee.

“The CPM is a member and part of INDIA, but not a partner,” a senior politburo member told TNIE.

“CPM is a part of INDIA. Only that we won’t be part of its organisational set-up. That doesn’t mean that CPM is out of INDIA. It is our political stand that we will not be part of any pre-poll alliance,” he said. The CPM sees INDIA as a block of Opposition parties formed to keep the BJP away from power at the national level. At the INDIA bloc meetings held in Patna, Bengaluru and Mumbai, CPM made it clear that decisions should be taken collectively by the all-party leadership.

The politburo meeting held on September 16 and 17 decided to work for further consolidation of INDIA bloc. Successive party congresses have declared that the CPM’s primary aim is to oust BJP from power at the Centre. “The PB had endorsed the party position to organise a series of public meetings across the country and mobilise people to ensure the defeat of BJP in the forthcoming elections. In this effort, the focus should be on further expanding the INDIA bloc and attracting significant sections of people’s movements,” the PB member said. Besides, the PB member made it clear that “while all decisions will be taken by the leaders of the constituent parties, there should be no organisational structures that will be an impediment in taking such decisions.”

Unlike earlier times, the CPM does not want to be pushed back from any Opposition platform in the name of ideological correctness. It has been working behind the curtains to bring in more parties to the forefront of a united Opposition. The powerful Kerala CPM has ensured that everything is under control this time.

According to a CPM central committee member, the changed national political scenario has forced the Kerala CPM to play a major role in shaping its stance.

“Central agencies are targeting the only Left government in Kerala by questioning its leaders. It is trying to undermine the CPM’s credibility. Like any other Opposition party, the CPM, especially its Kerala unit, wants to get rid of the BJP rule at the Centre at any cost,” he said.

This has forced the CPM to take a stand which is more in tune with the emerging challenges. The CPM is of the view that it should not be left alone from the Opposition unity. As a result, the party decided to be a part of INDIA. At the same time it is cautious not to be part of its organisational structure. The party is keen to avoid the term alliance. Instead it uses the term bloc in all its communiques. CPM sees the INDIA bloc not as a rigid organisational structure but as a bloc of Opposition parties highlighting the idea of a secular, democratic republic.

PARTY STANDS FOR OPPN UNITY

The CPM is of the view that it should not be left alone from the Opposition unity. As a result, the party decided to be a part of INDIA. At the same time it is cautious not to be part of its organisational structure

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the CPM’s decision to stay away from the organisational structure of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) has invited flak from political circles, the party leadership has decided to explain its political stand to the public. The leadership dismissed criticism that Kerala CPM’s animosity towards the Congress has resulted in the decision to stay away from the coordination committee. “The CPM is a member and part of INDIA, but not a partner,” a senior politburo member told TNIE. “CPM is a part of INDIA. Only that we won’t be part of its organisational set-up. That doesn’t mean that CPM is out of INDIA. It is our political stand that we will not be part of any pre-poll alliance,” he said. The CPM sees INDIA as a block of Opposition parties formed to keep the BJP away from power at the national level. At the INDIA bloc meetings held in Patna, Bengaluru and Mumbai, CPM made it clear that decisions should be taken collectively by the all-party leadership. The politburo meeting held on September 16 and 17 decided to work for further consolidation of INDIA bloc. Successive party congresses have declared that the CPM’s primary aim is to oust BJP from power at the Centre. “The PB had endorsed the party position to organise a series of public meetings across the country and mobilise people to ensure the defeat of BJP in the forthcoming elections. In this effort, the focus should be on further expanding the INDIA bloc and attracting significant sections of people’s movements,” the PB member said. Besides, the PB member made it clear that “while all decisions will be taken by the leaders of the constituent parties, there should be no organisational structures that will be an impediment in taking such decisions.” googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Unlike earlier times, the CPM does not want to be pushed back from any Opposition platform in the name of ideological correctness. It has been working behind the curtains to bring in more parties to the forefront of a united Opposition. The powerful Kerala CPM has ensured that everything is under control this time. According to a CPM central committee member, the changed national political scenario has forced the Kerala CPM to play a major role in shaping its stance. “Central agencies are targeting the only Left government in Kerala by questioning its leaders. It is trying to undermine the CPM’s credibility. Like any other Opposition party, the CPM, especially its Kerala unit, wants to get rid of the BJP rule at the Centre at any cost,” he said. This has forced the CPM to take a stand which is more in tune with the emerging challenges. The CPM is of the view that it should not be left alone from the Opposition unity. As a result, the party decided to be a part of INDIA. At the same time it is cautious not to be part of its organisational structure. The party is keen to avoid the term alliance. Instead it uses the term bloc in all its communiques. CPM sees the INDIA bloc not as a rigid organisational structure but as a bloc of Opposition parties highlighting the idea of a secular, democratic republic. PARTY STANDS FOR OPPN UNITY The CPM is of the view that it should not be left alone from the Opposition unity. As a result, the party decided to be a part of INDIA. At the same time it is cautious not to be part of its organisational structure