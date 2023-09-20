CPM not against Oppn alliance, says Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said the CPM is not against the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) per se, but is opposed to the formation taking any organisational structure.

“Our position is that it could be a platform or a forum. We will not cooperate with any organisational structure formed as part of it,” Pinarayi, who is a senior member of the CPM Politburo, said responding to questions at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

“Our Politburo and the Central Committee took this decision after detailed discussions. We are of the opinion that any kind of organisational form is not right. The coordination committee is part of such a form. So, we did not participate in that meeting. However, CPM leaders will take part in discussions to be held by the alliance,” the chief minister said.

Pinarayi refutes Satheesan’s allegations

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan refuted Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan’s charge that the CPM decided not to be part of the coordination committee due to opposition from the Kerala unit. “The CPM is not a party in which decisions are taken based on the opinion of an individual or a state unit. The decisions are taken collectively based on national issues,” he said.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said the CPM is not against the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) per se, but is opposed to the formation taking any organisational structure. “Our position is that it could be a platform or a forum. We will not cooperate with any organisational structure formed as part of it,” Pinarayi, who is a senior member of the CPM Politburo, said responding to questions at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. “Our Politburo and the Central Committee took this decision after detailed discussions. We are of the opinion that any kind of organisational form is not right. The coordination committee is part of such a form. So, we did not participate in that meeting. However, CPM leaders will take part in discussions to be held by the alliance,” the chief minister said. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Pinarayi refutes Satheesan’s allegations Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan refuted Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan’s charge that the CPM decided not to be part of the coordination committee due to opposition from the Kerala unit. “The CPM is not a party in which decisions are taken based on the opinion of an individual or a state unit. The decisions are taken collectively based on national issues,” he said.