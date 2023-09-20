Kerala: Inspector general of police Gugulloth Lakshman draws HC flak

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The inspector general of police Gugulloth Lakshman drew flak from the Kerala High Court for his attempt to withdraw a petition containing grave accusations against the chief minister’s office (CMO). The court pointed out that the petitioner cannot disassociate himself from the allegations made in the petition after accusing the lawyer who initially appeared in the case.

The court asked him to file a fresh affidavit in this regard.

Earlier, the police officer, who is under suspension, submitted a plea before the HC seeking to quash the charges against him in the cheating case involving fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal.

He alleged that there was an ‘extraordinary constitutional authority’ that was functioning in the CMO.

