Malappuram edtech startup Interval achieves international recognition

The startup has been selected for Finland’s prestigious ‘Talent Boost’ project, initiated by the Ministry of Economic Affairs of the north European nation.

Published: 20th September 2023 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2023 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Ramees Ali with the international experts at Finland

By Pooja Nair
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE:  From a small town in Malappuram, edtech startup Interval has went on to achieve international acclaim for its groundbreaking approach towards education. Headquartered at Areekode in the northern district, the startup has been selected for Finland’s prestigious ‘Talent Boost’ project, initiated by the Ministry of Economic Affairs of the north European nation to attract skilled talent and investors from diverse sectors. In fact, Interval is the sole Indian startup to receive the invitation. 

The startup received the recognition at the global tech gathering, ‘Experience Tampere’, held from September 12 to 16 in Finland’s Tampere, the city renowned for having the finest startup ecosystem in entire Europe. During the four-day conference, Interval’s founder Ramees Ali got to interact with some of the world’s most accomplished startup mentors and accelerators. Sharing the experience, Ali said, “The support we received was truly exceptional.

We are also grateful to the Finnish government for the backing they extended to facilitate our expansion into Europe. Finland has emerged as a strong advocate for edtech platforms playing a pivotal role in advancing the education sector. This presents an array of lucrative opportunities for international entrepreneurs.”

“In our venture, educators deliver classes to students directly, ensuring personalised attention to each learner. At present, Interval has a community of over 4,000 dedicated teachers and employs a workforce of 218 individuals. It caters to over 25,000 students across 30 countries, and its journey began in 2021,” Ali said. Interval, which started as a small initiative, has generated a staggering revenue of `15 crore in just two years. Ali said the company is gearing up for various expansion initiatives with a strong focus on the European market.

