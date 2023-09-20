Home States Kerala

Man ends life after killing son in Pathanamthitta

A 47-year-old man died by suicide after allegedly killing his nine-year-old son at their rented house at Kadika in Ezhamkulam panchayat.

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: A 47-year-old man died by suicide after allegedly killing his nine-year-old son at their rented house at Kadika in Ezhamkulam panchayat. The deceased are Mathew Alex and son Melbin.   

“Mathew’s wife is a nurse and is working abroad. Mathew had been living with his two sons at Kadika for the past nine months. He was unemployed. After his five-year-old son Alwin spotted his father’s and brother’s bodies, he raised an alarm and came out of the house. After seeing this, the neighbours alerted the police,” said Enathu inspector of police Manoj Kumar R. 

When the neighbours reached the house, they found Mathew hanging inside his home. His elder son’s body was lying on the floor. Mathew is a native of Nadakkavu in Erathu panchayat. “Alex had been jobless for the past many years. We suspect that he might have killed his son and ended his life. However, the exact cause of death can be ascertained only after the autopsy,” said a police officer.  

